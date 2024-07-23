A woman has expressed her excitement on social media after her family erected a house in less than one year

In a trending video, the happy woman showed off the building and gave gratitude to God for making it possible

Netizens who watched the heartwarming clip did not hesitate to send congratulatory messages to the couple

An inspiring video showing a woman's joy as she celebrated a remarkable achievement with her husband has melted hearts online.

The couple had successfully built their dream home in under a year and their excitement knew no bounds.

Nigerian woman shows off their new house Photo credit: @superlativemiluv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman excitedly celebrates new home

The proud wife, @superlativemiluv on TikTok, took to the platform to share her excitement, posting a video tour of the property.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her caption, she expressed her gratitude to God for making their dream a reality, stating that her family's experience was a shining example of God's goodness.

"Congratulations to my darling man and I. God built us a home in less than a year. My family and I is a proof that God is good. Thank you Lord," she wrote.

Reactions as couple celebrates new house

Netizens who watched the TikTok video penned congratulatory messages to the couple.

@aguguongoziesther said:

"I and my husband tap from this blessing."

@leprechaunt6 stated:

"As long as I dey alive, God no fit whine me, I go get my own."

@Gift Lawson said:

"Congratulations. This will be me and my husband testimony too this year."

@Queen pearl wrote:

"Congratulations I need this kind of congratulations for me and my man before the end of this year."

@Adekoya Timileyin said:

"Congratulations this is just the beginning of great things in your family."

@Your ex no good wrote:

"I tap from this. Nothing sweet like having a good woman beside when success comes. Omo the feeling is top notch. God bless me with a good woman and money to take care of her and my kids."

@Mummy Chimaobi said:

"Congratulations to u both, I and my hubby tap from ur blessings and grace, we re next to testify in Jesus name amen."

@Don General added:

"I tap from your grace for myself and brothers Iseé, Godisthegreatest, congratulations to you and your husband, you’ll build more houses, this won’t be the last. Enjoy your new home."

Watch the video below:

Couple builds mansion in 7 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple stirred massive reactions after showing the mansion they started and completed within a year.

The house had giant pillars in its front, which added to the intimidating elegance of the white structure.

Source: Legit.ng