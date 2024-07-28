Babcock University Student Graduates With First Class Honours After Studying Software Engineering
- A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony
- The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state
- Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school
A student who studied at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo graduated with first class honours.
The student, Tonye JG shared a post to celebrate his graduation from Babcock University.
Babcock University graduate wins 5 awards
In his post, Tonye said he held many positions while he was a student in the school.
He said he served as the public relations officer of the Babcock University Students Association.
Tonye also said he studied software engineering. He showed five award plaques he won in the school.
See his post below:
Reactions as Babcock University student graduates with first class
@creatureUSA said:
"Congratulations. With that level, you will get a job or build our empire fast. I wish you well."
@EmmJohn23 said:
"Your money go plenty for labour market."
@tobitawe31 said:
"That’s a complete record. An all-round student who recorded success in all areas. Congrats brother. Cheers to greater wins in life!"
@maka_v3li said:
"Babcock is now doing software engineering? Nice. Congratulations man."
@Tifetemi said:
"Congratulations Tonye.You’re so fine."
LASU throws banter with graduate
Meanwhile, the Lagos State University told one of its graduates to return the graduation gown she used for her ceremony.
The 27th convocation of LASU saw the student graduating with an LLB, and she posted a photo saying goodbye to the school.
In a swift reaction, LASU told the student goodbye as well but urged her to return the graduation gown she used.
Lady makes first-class in mathematics
A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.
Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.
Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.
