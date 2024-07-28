A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school

A student who studied at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo graduated with first class honours.

The student, Tonye JG shared a post to celebrate his graduation from Babcock University.

Tonye graduated with a first class in software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo. Photo credit: x/@tonye_JG.

Source: Twitter

Babcock University graduate wins 5 awards

In his post, Tonye said he held many positions while he was a student in the school.

He said he served as the public relations officer of the Babcock University Students Association.

Tonye also said he studied software engineering. He showed five award plaques he won in the school.

See his post below:

Reactions as Babcock University student graduates with first class

@creatureUSA said:

"Congratulations. With that level, you will get a job or build our empire fast. I wish you well."

@EmmJohn23 said:

"Your money go plenty for labour market."

@tobitawe31 said:

"That’s a complete record. An all-round student who recorded success in all areas. Congrats brother. Cheers to greater wins in life!"

@maka_v3li said:

"Babcock is now doing software engineering? Nice. Congratulations man."

@Tifetemi said:

"Congratulations Tonye.You’re so fine."

Source: Legit.ng