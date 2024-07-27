A man who divorced his wife several years ago still visits her so as to help her weed the compound where she lives

It is now 15 years since the couple separated but it appears the man has not forgotten how to help his ex-wife

The man's daughter shared the story, noting that her father's action touched her heart because he still cared for her mother

A man who is separated from his wife still visits her house to help her with cleaning.

The man drove for one hour from where he lives to go and help his ex-wife weed her compound.

The man drove for one hour to go and help his ex-wife weed her compound. Photo credit: TikTok/@_aamc3.

Source: TikTok

The man's story was posted on TikTok by AC who said her heart was touched by her father's action.

AC said her father and mother had been separated for 15 years but he still comes to weed his ex-wife's compound.

She said:

"My parents divorced over 15 years ago and my dad still drives over an hour to come and cut my mum's grass."

Reactions as man goes to help his ex-wife

@Hajjajo said:

"People in the comment section smh. I think it shows what kind of heart he’s got. You should emulate such a character. He’s a good person."

@moonlightnsun reacted:

"She should make up with him please life is too short."

@emyenterprise said:

"Still loves your mum. His way of still being in her life but importantly, he is a good-hearted man to chose that option."

@Matt said:

"I would want to love a lady like this. He was genuinely in love with her. Any single lady in the house?"

@LittleTunes said:

"I still do things for my ex-wife. She doesn’t appreciate it. When our last child graduates, I’ll reconsider. For now, though, the kids need to see a man keep his word, even in adverse times."

