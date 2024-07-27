A Nigerian lady who accepted to marry a man seven years ago now has more than enough to show for it

The lady made a video to show how the man got her four different cars, including a brand-new Benz, within seven years

Many ladies in the wife's comment section considered her very lucky as they prayed for their faithful partner to be rich

A Nigerian lady who loves her husband has made a video to show how much the man cared for her.

Sharing a photo video on TikTok, the lady revealed that the man bought her first car in 2017 and bought her another two years later.

The lady posed with her Mercedes Benz. Photo source: @_harmaka

Mercedes Benz cars

As if that was not enough, the man bought her a Mercedes-Benz in 2021 and a brand new 2019 GLC-Class in May 2024.

The lady (@_harmaka) publicly thanked her husband for making it all possible for her. She posted photos of them as a couple.

See her video here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BIG__O8 said:

"And many girls fine pass you o."

candy said:

"God i have an intentional man na the money remain. Give this boy money for my sake."

Ouchbaby said:

"I will marry once and I’ll marry right."

Omopupa said:

"Una just Dey confuse person for this app,make we stay with our broke boyfriend or not."

Ifunanya m said:

"Wether satan / devil want it or not I will surely experience a genuine love from a good man of my dreams with abundant wealth, I will be spoiled by my man, I say a very big AMEN."

E.l.e.g.e said:

"Known y’all since 2017 days on Facebook. Happy for you girl."

Mum to Bryan said:

"My prayer for my man cos I know my man can do this, so this my prayers for my baby."

Source: Legit.ng