Young Man Builds House, Uses Gerard Stone Coated Roof, Designs Interior like 5-star Hotel
- A young Nigerian millionaire who built his first house in life made a video to document the moment
- As his building construction was ongoing, a woman prayed for him and anointed his site for a successful completion
- The young man completed the house to great taste as many inspired Nigerians "tapped" into his blessing
A young Nigerian man has made a good move for his future as he became a landlord.
The man built a bungalow with millions of naira spent on Gerard stone-coated roof, among others.
House with parapet and stone-coated roof
A woman prayed for him (@chukuwdi098) while the foundation was being laid before labourers continued major work.
His black stone-coated roof matched the white colour of his exterior. The building parapet added class to the structure. The landlord tiled the interior, as seen in a video.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
WIZZYB17 said:
"Congrats am the next."
Papy fundz said:
"@Mailo Rex i day wait for you on this sound ooo."
sonia said:
"Amen I claim it with faith."
Regina Saidi said:
"Amen. I received by Faith in the Name of JESUS."
happy lee said:
"Big congratulations to you. I claim mine ijn amen."
E K O M I A M I said:
"CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER MAN. CONGRATULATIONS TO MYSELF AS WELL."
Liv Morgan said:
"Congrats bro, I tap from your grace."
Giftnice said:
"Big congratulations to you."
FELIX YOUNG said:
"Congratulations am the next."
iam_p££kash said:
"Congratulations on your new home. I tap from your grace."
David said:
"Congrat my own Dey come I believe."
lkeolami said:
"Amen i claim it with, congratulations."
vi_tor347 said:
"My prayer every single day…, congratulations bro."
Papy fundz said:
"By the grace of God very soon."
Another man built house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who had completed a well-fenced mansion shared a video of the house.
He gave me people a grand tour of the building to show millions of naira were spent on its interior decor. The whole house had a POP ceiling. In the large living room, a big chandelier added elegance to the interior.
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.