A young Nigerian millionaire who built his first house in life made a video to document the moment

As his building construction was ongoing, a woman prayed for him and anointed his site for a successful completion

The young man completed the house to great taste as many inspired Nigerians "tapped" into his blessing

A young Nigerian man has made a good move for his future as he became a landlord.

The man built a bungalow with millions of naira spent on Gerard stone-coated roof, among others.

The man prayed during the construction of his house. Photo source: @chukuwdi098

Source: TikTok

House with parapet and stone-coated roof

A woman prayed for him (@chukuwdi098) while the foundation was being laid before labourers continued major work.

His black stone-coated roof matched the white colour of his exterior. The building parapet added class to the structure. The landlord tiled the interior, as seen in a video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

WIZZYB17 said:

"Congrats am the next."

Papy fundz said:

"@Mailo Rex i day wait for you on this sound ooo."

sonia said:

"Amen I claim it with faith."

Regina Saidi said:

"Amen. I received by Faith in the Name of JESUS."

happy lee said:

"Big congratulations to you. I claim mine ijn amen."

E K O M I A M I said:

"CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER MAN. CONGRATULATIONS TO MYSELF AS WELL."

Liv Morgan said:

"Congrats bro, I tap from your grace."

Giftnice said:

"Big congratulations to you."

FELIX YOUNG said:

"Congratulations am the next."

iam_p££kash said:

"Congratulations on your new home. I tap from your grace."

David said:

"Congrat my own Dey come I believe."

lkeolami said:

"Amen i claim it with, congratulations."

vi_tor347 said:

"My prayer every single day…, congratulations bro."

Papy fundz said:

"By the grace of God very soon."

