A Nigerian youth corper serving in Niger State has confirmed receipt of the ₦200,000 promised by the Governor

In a video clip, she showcased proof of the payment along with a voice note expressing her gratitude and excitement

Other corps members also verified that they had received the funds and one woman from Platoon 1 shared that she used the money to buy a laptop

A Nigerian corper serving in Nigeria confirmed that she had received the 200k promised by the Governor of Niger state earlier.

In the clip, the lady showed evidence of the payment as well as a voice note that expressed her joy for the money.

Corper confirms payment of N200,000. Photo credit: @bussybabe

Source: TikTok

Other serving members also confirmed that they received the money with a lady who was a platoon 1 member, adding she bought a laptop with the money. The video was posted by @bussybabe.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Martins said:

“I don use my own go buy laptop asap, I am in Platoon 1.”

Busayo.je wrote:

“Wow, I'm in platoon 2, and some were saying we can't access the money that the bank said governor needs to approve it.”

Ayoola commented:

“Lagos governor promised us 100k but we never see anything oo.”

Busayo.je said:

“It will drop no worry.”

Air_star:

“Wait o, so that 200k was each? I thought it was 200k for you all to share.”

Igbo Lotanna Cyril:

“Will the 200k be monthly?”

Meredith 1999:

“Make Lagos own drop oooo.”

Arik hair haven:

“Is it ur allowance?”

Busayo.je:

“No, he promised all batch B1 200k each on the day of our swearing in.”

PMVicktor:

“My mood when I Recieved mine e shock me too.”

Brahmo:

“Woow really welcome to niger state.”

Zee_grin:

“You still in Niger state or you have relocate?”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government, through the minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, has announced a 10 million grant to 5,000 corps members.

Nigerian governor gifts corps members N200,000 each

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the Corps Members under Batch B Stream one posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus is to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

The governor also gave the Nation Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members 20 cows and a trailer load of rice.

Source: Legit.ng