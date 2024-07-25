A young Nigerian girl felt frustrated when her aunt said she had no idea how to assist with her assignment

The girl had asked her aunt for answers to some questions, but the lady insisted that she knew nothing

In a video shared on TikTok, the young girl, who was clearly upset by her aunt's response, reacted with a voice filled with pain

Little girl frustrated over tough assignment questions Photo credit: @preciousclement/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl in pain over tough assignment questions

The girl, visibly upset by her aunt's response, reacted with a voice filled with pain and desperation.

In the video shared by her aunt, @preciousclement, the girl repeatedly asked her aunt what she knew about the assignment, almost in tears.

The aunt maintained that she didn't know, forcing the girl to face her book and ignore her aunt's presence.

"POV: Your niece asked you to help her with her homework but you told her you don't know the answer. See as she comot face like wetin she wan use me do? The way she went back to her work was what pained me pass. I know nothing my love," the funny aunt said.

Watch the video below:

Little girl cries over assignment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken little girl broke down in tears when her mother refused to assist her in doing her assignment at home.

In the video, she accused her mother of not being helpful to her and leaving her alone to do her homework.

