A heartbroken little girl broke down in tears when her mother refused to assist her in doing her assignment at home

In the video, she accused her mother of not being helpful to her and leaving her alone to do her homework

Her mother, in her defence, stated that the little girl always doubts her teachings whenever she tries to assist her

A cute little girl started a drama at home after her mother desisted from assisting her with her assignment.

A video showed the girl crying uncontrollably while accusing her mother of not stretching out a helping hand.

Little girl tackles mum over assignment Photo credit: @nushy_hills/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"You don't teach people. You don't want to teach me. Mummy I told you that you should teach me, you are not teaching me," the little girl cried.

Mum says daughter doubts her teachings

In her defence, the mother, identified as @nushy_hills on TikTok, said the little girl doesn't trust her teachings whenever she tries to help.

According to her, the girl always complains that her mother's teachings do not confirm what her teacher taught her.

In her words:

"I asked you what your madam (teacher) said. I was not in your class. So what madam will say is what I will also do. If I teach you, you will tell me that is not what madam said."

However, the child pleaded with her mother to assist her, and after begging, the woman finally bowed to pressure.

Reactions as little girl cries over assignment

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Cocohils said:

"Her handwriting is so beautiful. It’s better than that of my course rep."

@Ella said:

"Phonics all the way. Pls when double e as in (ee) seen meets we don’t pronounce it separately as in what she said."

@Kathleen-Marie reacted:

"Kendra’s teacher needs some accolades cuz how she is able to use sound and her actions to know the particular words is amazing."

@DAISY wrote:

"I just remembered my late kid brother. This is how he worries me with his homework. RIP baby. We miss you."

@Antebee said:

"Mummy please next time don’t play with people but rather teach them awww so adorable."

@Sika-B added:

"I just love how she has control over the phonics, this girl is exceptionally brilliant!"

Watch the video below:

