The federal government has announced plans for the reformation and restructuring of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme

The Minister of Youth made this disclosure in Niger state and also announced that the FG will fund the business of over 5,000 corps members with about N10 million

Bio-Ibrahim added that a team to spearhead the review, restructuring, and reformation would be inaugurated soon

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government, through the minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, has announced a 10 million grant to 5,000 corps members at the end of their service year.

The minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, with Niger state governor, Umaru Bago. Photo credit: @NigerStateNG

Source: Twitter

5,000 NYSC members to get N10m each under Tinubu's FG

As reported by TVC News, she made this announcement during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2024 Batch B Stream 1 corps members in Niger state.

The NYSC, which was established 52 years ago, was designed to foster unity and diversity by ensuring that young graduates undertake a compulsory one-year service in a state different from their state of origin.

However, the scheme, in recent times, has been faced with significant criticism regarding its relevance in the modern Nigeria.

But the minister, Bio-Ibrahim speaking at the opening ceremony of the maiden meeting of NYSC management with heads of Corps-Producing Institutions in Nigeria, in Abuja on Monday, July 1, assured that new reforms are being introduced to the NYSC scheme, to enhance its impact throughout the service year by improving skills acquisition and provision of grants at the end of the service year to boost entrepreneurship.

corps members get automatic employment in Niger

Aside the grants, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger state offered automatic employment to corps members who are medical doctors. He also pledged to involve corps members in the state’s agricultural mechanization initiative.

Speaking further, Governor Bago also promised to allocate 5 billion naira for the construction of a permanent NYSC orientation camp in the state.

Niger governor gifts corps members N200,000 each

Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the Corps Members under Batch B Stream one posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus is to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

The governor also gave the Nation Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members 20 cows and a trailer load of rice.

Source: Legit.ng