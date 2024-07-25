A Nigerian man living abroad shared the food he was able to get on sallah day, which sparked attention

In the video, the man lamented that he could not get rice but was offered a break, which was an anomaly

The man could be seen eating with others but indicated that the food he got was not his favourite at all

Man gets bread on sallah day.

Source: TikTok

Despite dining with others, he revealed that the food he received was far from his favourite.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mullar_dc_NM said:

“Why you con wear lace.”

Rophyheart wrote:

“Bread bawo for ileya sorry.”

Lemso commented:

“No place like home when it comes to some memories. Ileya with that unique fried meat is bae.”

Reebooheart also commented:

“No wonder that was why u are missing naija, bro stay there ooooo, we still have a lot of ileya to do inshallah rahaman.”

CakesinAbeokuta:

“If I was you, I’d be crying.”

Ola Khush Sog:

“You are wear our OMO OMO clothes abi.”

Eleniyan:

“Sebi na u dey find wetin no lost for Nigeria in Canada.”

Akingbade jr:

“There is no place like home I mean Nigeria.”

Fathia Olabisi:

“Guys I just finished crying cos what is this everywhere just dry.”

Stelistar:

“Why not cook d Jollof rice yourself?”

SnapWhereis_Mona:

“The purpose of the festival is to have fun and eat other people food.”

Olamide:

“You even see something to eat here dry like mad.”

BraiderinKitchener:

“You even wear Ileya clothes. This boy is serious o.”

