A Nigerian lady recently unveiled a new hair salon, delighting her employees with the surprise reveal and capturing their heartwarming reactions

As they step inside, they are greeted by a beautifully decorated space, sparking sheer joy and excitement

The employees' immediate reaction is pure elation—they dance happily around the salon, overwhelmed with happiness

A Nigerian lady who recently built a new hair saloon surprised her employees with it and shared their reaction.

In the clip, the lady walked to the door with her workers, and they opened the door to see the beautifully decorated saloon.

Nigerian lady in tears as employees celebrate her new salon. Photo credit: @kuzpa_hair_studio2022

As soon as the workers saw the saloon, they became so excited and danced happily, which made their boss to cry. The video was posted by @kuzipa_hair_studio_2022.

Watch the video below:

Boss_Nails_Planet said:

“She’s clearly a good boss.”

Nailtech in unilag wrote:

“It’s the genuine happiness and joy in their faces. Congratulations.”

Smallpepper:

“So beautiful.”

Baby moon:

“God will make u prosper more and more.”

Skincare vendor:

“This is Amazing. God will bless them and congratulations to you more salon to come.”

Vivy:

“My story soon congratulations to you.”

Nc73:

“I'm not crying.”

Josephine Nwamaka:

“My own Boss na to dey disturb person for any small project he wan do. Congratulations Ma.”

Islamiyah:

“Congratulations Favour market inshallah Rahman.”

SocialMunah:

“This is so cute… their genuine happiness.”

Bigmargie:

“Awwwn this is so beautiful and heart warming.”

Sweezy Amour:

“I tap from your blessings.”

Zobozob0:

“This one Na real boss.”

Kiki:

“I claim this in Jesus name.”

