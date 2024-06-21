A Nigerian man has expressed his joy online after his Muslim friend brought back lots of meat after the Sallah celebration

The excited man showed off the basins of meat and other foodstuffs, including rice and yam that the Muslim man returned with

Reacting to the video, many social media users stormed the comments section to inquire about the address of the young man

A Nigerian man was full of joy after his friend, who is a Muslim, arrived at school with plenty of meat and foodstuffs.

In the trending clip, the happy man couldn't stop praising the boy as he offloaded the enormous chunks of fried meat into several bowls.

Man overjoyed as Muslim friend returns to school

According to the young man identified as @big_bernard4 on the TikTok app, the Muslim man's family killed three cows and three rams for the Sallah celebration.

He was overwhelmed by the large quantity of meat he saw and funnily noted that they wanted to 'kill' him with meat.

In his words:

"POV: You have a good Muslim friend. My Muslim friend don resume. You wan use meat kill me. Jesus. Dem kill 3 cow and 3 ram omo. I fear the boy."

Reactions as Muslim man returns after Sallah

Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok, with many wishing to have Muslim friends.

@Pretty_mimi said:

"My brother abeg he be like I don loss your address, abeg help me send am again."

@favour said:

"Meat wey no sweet if e sure for you bring am make I taste am."

@Sammie said:

"He get mouth for house. No be all those our werey friend wey no get level for house."

@Food vendor Abuja said:

"I remember when I dey skull my kitchen dey like women own see my bucket of rice. I reach park like this driver ask me say na husband house I dey go??"

@dagunner added:

"Na the same type of bag wey dey use tell am say I dey come check weather him own na original."

@Maleek added:

"I remember my days in school too. Boys and girls Dey always wait make I lap school cos they know when I show. Everywhere go stew."

