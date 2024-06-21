Man Excited as Muslim Friend Whose Family Killed 3 Cows Returns To School With Bowls of Fried Meat
- A Nigerian man has expressed his joy online after his Muslim friend brought back lots of meat after the Sallah celebration
- The excited man showed off the basins of meat and other foodstuffs, including rice and yam that the Muslim man returned with
- Reacting to the video, many social media users stormed the comments section to inquire about the address of the young man
A Nigerian man was full of joy after his friend, who is a Muslim, arrived at school with plenty of meat and foodstuffs.
In the trending clip, the happy man couldn't stop praising the boy as he offloaded the enormous chunks of fried meat into several bowls.
Man overjoyed as Muslim friend returns to school
According to the young man identified as @big_bernard4 on the TikTok app, the Muslim man's family killed three cows and three rams for the Sallah celebration.
He was overwhelmed by the large quantity of meat he saw and funnily noted that they wanted to 'kill' him with meat.
In his words:
"POV: You have a good Muslim friend. My Muslim friend don resume. You wan use meat kill me. Jesus. Dem kill 3 cow and 3 ram omo. I fear the boy."
Reactions as Muslim man returns after Sallah
Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok, with many wishing to have Muslim friends.
@Pretty_mimi said:
"My brother abeg he be like I don loss your address, abeg help me send am again."
@favour said:
"Meat wey no sweet if e sure for you bring am make I taste am."
@Sammie said:
"He get mouth for house. No be all those our werey friend wey no get level for house."
Nigerian man who married Jamaican woman cries out after seeing the food she served him, video trends
@Food vendor Abuja said:
"I remember when I dey skull my kitchen dey like women own see my bucket of rice. I reach park like this driver ask me say na husband house I dey go??"
@dagunner added:
"Na the same type of bag wey dey use tell am say I dey come check weather him own na original."
@Maleek added:
"I remember my days in school too. Boys and girls Dey always wait make I lap school cos they know when I show. Everywhere go stew."
Watch the video below:
Lady laments as Sallah ram enters well
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the drama on the road after a ram jumped inside a well.
This happened amid the ongoing Eid-el-Kabir festival for Muslims all over the world.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.