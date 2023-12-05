A Nigerian man who graduated with first class in mathematics from the Federal University of Technology, Ondo (FUTO) shared his inspiring story

Henry Anozie, a Nigerian young man who graduated with first class has revealed what motivated him to pursue academic excellence.

The first-class graduate of mathematics from the Federal University of Technology, Ondo recalled that his father was a carpenter and had helped him in the past.

The inspiring story of Henry Anozie. Photo credit: Twitter/Henry Anozie

Source: Twitter

He said looking at how hardworking he was as a carpenter motivated him always to work hard.

He also disclosed that he studied 12 hours daily to become a first-class student.

He concluded that academic success is not a miracle but requires steadfastness and discipline.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng