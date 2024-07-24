A video of two Nigerian teens relocating after the completion of their examinations has stirred reactions online

One of the girls revealed that they wrote the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations twice

One of the girls also shared their performance in the exams and added that they also sat for General Certificate of Education (GCE) exam

Two Nigerian girls have moved to the United Kingdom after sitting for WAEC, JAMB and GCE examinations.

A video showed the girls in a car after they collected their international passports and how they prepared for the journey.

One of the girls, @pr3tty_damini, also released another video on TikTok showing their flight experience and their new look in the UK.

@pr3tty_damini noted that they sat for WAEC and JAMB exams twice. She added that they passed all the three different examinations.

"Ps:didn't even fail any of the exams," she wrote.

Watch her video below:

Netizens congratulate the young lady

