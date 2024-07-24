Two Young Nigerian Girls Relocate to UK after Writing WAEC, JAMB and GCE Exams
- A video of two Nigerian teens relocating after the completion of their examinations has stirred reactions online
- One of the girls revealed that they wrote the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations twice
- One of the girls also shared their performance in the exams and added that they also sat for General Certificate of Education (GCE) exam
Two Nigerian girls have moved to the United Kingdom after sitting for WAEC, JAMB and GCE examinations.
A video showed the girls in a car after they collected their international passports and how they prepared for the journey.
One of the girls, @pr3tty_damini, also released another video on TikTok showing their flight experience and their new look in the UK.
@pr3tty_damini noted that they sat for WAEC and JAMB exams twice. She added that they passed all the three different examinations.
"Ps:didn't even fail any of the exams," she wrote.
Watch her video below:
Netizens congratulate the young lady
Pelzkitchen😘😘 said:
"Congratulations 🎉🎉."
Oluwagbemiga Otunaiya said:
"God's plans."
haddieisqueen said:
"Congratulations my babyyy."
Big G ✨ said:
"Congratulations ml."
Thessonn👽 said:
"Just for the plot😂.
"Congratulations girl."
Lady relocates after taking WAEC exam
In other news, a lady had celebrated relocating after taking her WAEC and JAMB examinations.
In a viral video, the lady captured the moment she arrived in Canada after she left Nigeria. She made the move to Canada after completing her WAEC and JAMB exams. Little did she know that these qualifications would become irrelevant as she settled into her new life outside Nigeria.
Her story surfaced on TikTok and garnered widespread reactions. The video was shared by @daisypearl891.
Man relocates after writing WAEC exam
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had relocated after sitting for his WAEC and JAMB exams.
Ademola George shared a video on TikTok showing how he left the country by air and some places in his new country. According to Ademola, he took WAEC and JAMB exams "for the plot". He revealed that he had also taken post-UTME. He recalled how he prepared hard for the UTME.
"I remember reading for jamb like a mad man, at the end of the day I didn’t use it, even tho I got a very good score … (I ended up using waec tho)," he wrote.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng