Teenager who scored 345 in UTME sweeps awards at graduation ceremony

An award-winning teenager, Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna, has continued to make weave in his academic

The 16-year-old was the star of the day at Federal Government Academy, Suleja's Valedictory Service and Graduation ceremony

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Munachimso's mother said her son made her feel like a celebrity among others

Suleje, Niger state - 16-year-old Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna was the star of the day at the valedictory service and graduation ceremony at Federal Government Academy, Suleja in Niger state.

Nnanna, who scored 345 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cleared almost all the awards at the ceremony on Saturday, July 20.

Munachimso won awards, certificates and some cash tokens. Photo credit: Abara Amaka

At one point, Munachimso’s mother was asked to stand on the stage as he had many awards to receive.

The excited mother, Amaka Abara, disclosed this to Legit.ng on Monday, July 22.

Abara said she felt like a celebrity as she joined her son to receive one award after the other.

“It got to a point they asked me to standby on the stage that he has many awards to receive, I stood like a celebrity.

“At a point they stopped giving awards, saying that the students would collect their awards in the office, to enable parents who had prepared something for their celebrations to commence.”

She added that:

“So I came home with the Awards issued to him in the hall, he's probably coming back with more certificates of merits after his last National Examinations Council (NECO) paper.”

Here are some of the awards

Some of the awards include best-performing student in Physics and Mathematics, certificates as best student in Mathematics, Physics and some merit and recognition awards amongst others.

Munachimso also got some cash prizes for his outstanding and remarkable performances in his academics.

