A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she and her partner held their introduction ceremony

A video showed her man at her family's house with some drinks and other items which he brought for the occasion

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to send in their congratulatory messages

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after celebrating a significant milestone in her relationship

The excited bride-to-be shared a heartwarming video of her introduction ceremony with her partner who hails from Edo state.

Lady overjoyed over introduction ceremony with Edo partner Photo credit: @somfynex/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares her joy after introduction ceremony

The lady, identified on TikTok with the handle @somfynex, shared the video showcasing her partner's visit to her family's home, bearing gifts and drinks as a token of respect.

The great occasion marked an important step in their journey together, as they formally met with each other's families.

While sharing the clip on TikTok, the excited lady said:

"Introduction done and dusted. As you type congratulations yours can be next. I introduced my Edo king to my family. Finally using this sound. God thank you. Congratulations to me and my king."

Reactions as couple holds introduction ceremony

The TikTok video garnered an outpouring of well-wishes from social media users who stumbled upon it.

@i too talk said:

"What part of Igbo are you? It must be IMO people cus na them dey marry outside. It can never be Anambra. We marry ourselves."

@Jacob _ Jackson3357 stated:

"Them don marry all fine girl finish. Chai odikwa egwu ooh. Congratulations."

@Lilian Eze wrote:

"Introduction on social media, nawaooo you people are really trying hmm congrats dear."

@momsgirl said:

"Can u tell me what they ask u?? Mine is close and I don’t even know how to tell my people."

@Preshy ever said:

"Goddd I’m a very shy person ooo."

@Paradise-z said:

"See the way mummy sat down and spread. The joy of a mother. Congratulations dear."

@Number One said:

"Please oh, we don’t want any other tribe to be getting married to our queens and kings because they said they don’t like our tribe. Biafra for Biafra."

@ reacted:

"Anything way make me do intro like this I go just from there marry carry my wife enter house, me and white wedding na enemies."

