It was a dream come true for a Nigerian youth as he was sent to China on a fully sponsored trip by an international company, Huawei

The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) graduate has built a great name for himself on business and employment-focused social media platform, LinkedIn

The young man took to social media to express his excitement after he arrived in China and shared nice pictures

A young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Nduka, has expressed delight on LinkedIn after he was sponsored on a trip to China by Huawei.

According to Emmanuel's friend, Oladotun Ajayi, he received an invitation from the international company regarding the China trip.

Oladotun celebrated Emmanuel on LinkedIn, saying his story is a testament to the power of faith and hard work.

Emmanuel reacts to Huawei's gesture

Emmanuel, who had also received a rare invite from Tony Elumelu, described Huawei's gesture as a dream come true. He shared pictures taken in China.

The LinkedIn influencer said he lacked the right words to describe how he feels. He wrote:

"It's a dream come true. I lack the right words now 🙃. Yes! I am finally in China 🇨🇳. A huge thanks to Huawei for the invitation, looking forward to the campus tour at Huawei. HURRAY 🚀👏🔥."

People celebrate Emmanuel Nduka

Victoria Azariah said:

"Amazing progress!Emmanuel Nduka.

"I always knew you would go places and here you are.

"Well done ✅✅✅."

Oluwatosin Alabi said:

"Greater heights Emmanuel... More wins by God's grace and sure mercies."

Charles Affedu said:

"Celebrate with you Emmanuel Nduka . Your worth will always show your world."

Fidelia Chukwu said:

"I'm glad. I love celebrating success. Cause they say it is contagious. I wish all the good things in China."

Chrys Ugo Ajoku said:

"Keep shining!

"I know you will go places, Emmanuel Nduka.

"Keep your eye on the goal."

African Tycoon said:

"Brooo... you are a legend...

"Proof that God helps men 🙏🏾."

Nonye Okoye said:

"Congratulations Emmanuel.

"We're longing to tour with you virtually.

"Keep soaring son of the soil."

Emmanuel receives rare invite from Tony Elumelu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Emmanuel had received a rare invite from Tony Elumelu.

The chemical engineering student was opportuned to meet the Chairman of United Bank for Africa at his recently held mentorship program. The billionaire had specially handed the 20-year-old the rare offer on LinkedIn after a post he made on the business-oriented platform detailing his life's journey so far.

Emmanuel, sharing a group photo taken with Elumelu, appreciated the businessman for the opportunity as he expressed excitement at meeting his mentor.

