Months after Relocating to Serbia, Young Nigerian Man Shares His 'Japa' Video in Unique Way
- A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to excitedly celebrate relocating to a country in the Balkans
- The young man used a popular funny TikTok sound to capture how he felt about leaving his home country
- His video went viral on TikTok, with many people tapping into his celebration, hoping to achieve such
Five months after leaving the country, a young man, @jerry_mosez, has celebrated relocating to Serbia.
@jerry_mosez shared a video on TikTok with the popular TikTok sound "Calm down, you have escaped" playing in the background.
In the video, @jerry_mosez flaunted his international passport and captured his time on the aeroplane.
He also added a short clip he made with a white lad after his successful relocation. The young man wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"I Escaped 5 months ago, but this sound has been on my mind."
Watch the video below:
Young man's 'japa' video generates reactions
SHUGA said:
"Father Lord remember me i really need to escape ooo."
belacata said:
"I tap into this blessing in Jesus name amen and amen."
ꨄꨄ said:
"I wish to use this sound and I believe I will soon."
@_Akosua❤pretty said:
"l receive my in Jesus name by next month l will be there."
karinejoseph4 said:
"Congratulations bro, u done really escape oo."
Abefe-__of-___Tiktok said:
"Congratulations I’m traveling next ijn."
YEYEBOYFRIEND said:
"Congratulations .
"Bro how much you spend total?"
Pretty_Queen ♋️ said:
"But why has the white lady turned her face."
Legit.ng reported that a man who relocated to Canada had asked Nigerians to come over.
Man who relocated abroad flaunts transformation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had flaunted his transformation after relocating overseas.
He shared throwback photos of himself taken in his home country, Africa, which contrasted with his current appearance after he relocated abroad. The striking difference left many in awe, attributing his "glow-up" to the environmental change.
The man's throwback post, shared by @Bismark Boakye on TikTok, showed him looking shabby and thinner with a tired demeanour. In stark contrast, his current photo revealed a radiant glow, a well-groomed beard, and a vibrant smile. His skin tone also appeared healthier.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng