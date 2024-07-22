A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to excitedly celebrate relocating to a country in the Balkans

The young man used a popular funny TikTok sound to capture how he felt about leaving his home country

His video went viral on TikTok, with many people tapping into his celebration, hoping to achieve such

Five months after leaving the country, a young man, @jerry_mosez, has celebrated relocating to Serbia.

@jerry_mosez shared a video on TikTok with the popular TikTok sound "Calm down, you have escaped" playing in the background.

He relocated to Serbia. Photo Credit: @jerry_mosez

In the video, @jerry_mosez flaunted his international passport and captured his time on the aeroplane.

He also added a short clip he made with a white lad after his successful relocation. The young man wrote:

"I Escaped 5 months ago, but this sound has been on my mind."

Young man's 'japa' video generates reactions

SHUGA said:

"Father Lord remember me i really need to escape ooo."

belacata said:

"I tap into this blessing in Jesus name amen and amen."

ꨄꨄ said:

"I wish to use this sound and I believe I will soon."

@_Akosua❤pretty said:

"l receive my in Jesus name by next month l will be there."

karinejoseph4 said:

"Congratulations bro, u done really escape oo."

Abefe-__of-___Tiktok said:

"Congratulations I’m traveling next ijn."

YEYEBOYFRIEND said:

"Congratulations .

"Bro how much you spend total?"

Pretty_Queen ♋️ said:

"But why has the white lady turned her face."

