A Nigerian lady, currently serving as an NYSC corper in Lagos, reveals her joy and excitement after relocating to Abuja

The video captures her thrilled reaction as she steps into the hall of the iconic NNPC Towers in Abuja, a moment she had eagerly anticipated

Her enthusiasm is palpable as she finally experiences the inside of the renowned tower located in Abuja

A Nigerian lady who finally saw the inside of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, towers in Abuja shared her reaction for the first time.

In the video, she said she was a serving NYSC corper in Lagos but had to relocate to Abuja and then revealed she was also a photographer.

Lady shares her excitement at NNPC tower. Photo credit: @may_veez

Source: TikTok

In the video, she captures the moment she is in the hall, filled with excitement to finally see the popular NNPC tower in Abuja, as shown by @may_veez.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Peaceful said:

“What camera do you use?”

Satsuki wrote:

“Either my phone or a sony.”

Princesscapture commented:

“Hi Sis, can I learn from you please? I mean videography.”

Satsuki:

“Hi! I’m not available right now to tutor neither do I have the resources for it I’m sorry.”

Olise:

“So inspiring! Thank you!”

Satsuki:

“Chairman stop it.”

Nnenna Chisom:

“Thank you for sharing dear. Congratulations on this promotion more for you.”

Abigail:

“I love people with this type of heart.”

User738373:

“Congratulations babe.... I'm chemical engineering student and it's my biggest dream.”

Ngr.chima:

“I thought it's only ladies that does make up.”

Imma:

"Can I work as your P.A ?”

Satsuki:

“Someone already applied.”

Judith Nnebekee:

“You can visit me at NNPC medical clinic, I work there.”

Magdalene:

“While shading your brow, it should be light strokes like your hair line.”

Chibuzophotography:

“More doors will open for you.”

Source: Legit.ng