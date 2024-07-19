A Nigerian lady captured a video of her sister whom she followed to a party that stole the show as soon as she got there

In the clip, the lady could be seen dancing with a man, singing and then at some point also seen drumming excitedly

The lady said her sister had zero steeze and, knowing this, she had begged her previously to try and maintain calm, but she did not expect that she was going to be the life of the party again

A Nigerian lady filmed her sister, who stole the spotlight at a party they attended together.

In the video, the sister is seen dancing with a man, singing, and even drumming with great enthusiasm.

Sisters go to a party, shares their experience. Photo credit: @habby0204

The lady explained that her sister did not have steeze and, aware of this, had pleaded with her to keep a low profile.

However, she was once again surprised to find her sister becoming the life of the party. The video was posted by @habby0204.

Kendo said:

“Na only food remain make she share for this party.”

Juicyyyy wrote:

“She’s the agbada lady from one party like that.”

Zaddy Of Lagos:

“How she take go from guest to lead singer for the live band?”

Kamy:

“No it kept getting worse.”

Rb_hairways:

“This your sister Ehn red flag please.”

Winnie Omokaro:

“This one na really ozeba.”

Zindu_Cee97:

“I am so jealous of people capable of having maximum fun and being very social outside. I'm dead socially.”

Damdam01:

“Why can’t I save this video.”

Habby:

“Make I send am to you on WhatsApp.”

Barbie Pee:

“First why una wear the same shirt.”

Habby:

“My greatest mistake.”

Diary Of Barbsjenny:

“I can see why your mum quietly passed by her.”

Cyn_thia:

“I go do my best to make all of una vex.”

AJ:

“She even carry mic do MC work too.”

Adeolami:

“She’s so Talented..only her dancer,drummer, singer,comedian, love her.”

Vee73hr:

“How you wan deny her now wey una wear matching shirt.”

Vincente:

“B like na she organize d event and na she invite u.”

Abubakar:

“This your sister steeeze don drop below Zero.”

Ewamhi460:

“Buh your sis no drop bag oo wetin dey there.”

Hamat:

“I couldn’t control my laughter when she joined the band.”

Ebube okonji:

“She’s so happy I love these kind of people, im so shy.”

Dopamine:

“She had so much fun.”

Adunola:

“Na she dey do party.”

Habby:

“Na kuku invite dem invite us.”

Rhoda:

“She go kon reach house say body Dey pain am.”

