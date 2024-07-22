Nigerian Lady Who Bought a House in England Gets to See the Inside for the First Time
- A Nigerian lady who recently purchased her first home in England, UK, shared her initial reaction in a heartwarming TikTok video
- In the clip, she opens the door to her new house, revealing an immaculate white interior and expressed her delight, noting that the home exceeded her expectations
- Grateful for the opportunity to become a homeowner, she conveyed her hopes for many more properties in the future
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Naeima Mohamed3 said:
“Enjoy your house.”
Sammy wrote:
“Alhamdulillah my beloved.”
Ummu Abdurrahman wrote:
“Congratulations to you on your new house.”
Aishacakes| ZaydandHashim commented:
“My best Landlady.”
Shazad Shah:
“Mashallah this is so beautiful.”
Hope836:
“Can you give us a tour?”
I-sha-B:
“Absolutely will do so in subsequent videos.”
Quran Teacher:
“Assalam o Alikum Dear sisters I am online Qur’an teacher we teach Qur’an with Tajweed. if you wants to learn Qur’an then pleas contact me jzk.”
IshaBN:
“Wa iyakum, I’m already learning but thank you.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK has made a video to celebrate her success in a foreign country.
Lady celebrates buying house in the UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who had relocated to the UK shared the exciting news that she had become a homeowner two years after her move.
The lady, who posed proudly near her new residence, expressed her joy and gratitude for achieving her dream of owning a house.
Posted a video on TikTok to celebrate her success and inspire others with similar aspirations.
