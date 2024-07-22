A Nigerian lady who recently purchased her first home in England, UK, shared her initial reaction in a heartwarming TikTok video

In the clip, she opens the door to her new house, revealing an immaculate white interior and expressed her delight, noting that the home exceeded her expectations

Grateful for the opportunity to become a homeowner, she conveyed her hopes for many more properties in the future

Nigerian lady buys house in the UK. Photo credit: @its_aisha_b

Source: TikTok

She disclosed that it turned out to be better than she thought and gave thanks for making it possible for her to own one and wished for many more in the future, as shared by @its_aish_b.

Naeima Mohamed3 said:

“Enjoy your house.”

Sammy wrote:

“Alhamdulillah my beloved.”

Ummu Abdurrahman wrote:

“Congratulations to you on your new house.”

Aishacakes| ZaydandHashim commented:

“My best Landlady.”

Shazad Shah:

“Mashallah this is so beautiful.”

Hope836:

“Can you give us a tour?”

I-sha-B:

“Absolutely will do so in subsequent videos.”

Quran Teacher:

IshaBN:

“Wa iyakum, I’m already learning but thank you.”

