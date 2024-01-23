Nigerian Lady Celebrates Buying House in the UK, Says She Moved There 2 Years Ago
- Two years after moving to the UK, a Nigerian lady announced that she had bought a house
- The lady, who stood near her new home, showed her happiness and peace after acquiring the property
- Her TikTok video inspired many viewers, who congratulated her and felt encouraged to move and achieve the same goal
A Nigerian lady who had relocated to the UK shared the exciting news that she had become a homeowner two years after her move.
The lady, who posed proudly near her new residence, expressed her joy and gratitude for achieving her dream of owning a house.
@theblessingalbright posted a video on TikTok to celebrate her success and inspire others who might have similar aspirations.
Her video received a lot of positive feedback from viewers, who praised her accomplishment and felt motivated to pursue their own goals of moving and buying a house.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Food&lifestyle reacted:
“10 wears andI don't even know how buying a house n because it's looks so scary for a work bar girl.”
Blessing Albright said:
“It's actually really easy! Ours was done and dusted in under a month. Putting up a video on YouTube on the process soon.”
Hassan Money wrote:
“l just ordered a house on Amazon.”
Jad Extension B:
“l and my husband this year in Jesus name.”
Iz0:
“I bought mine after 3 months.”
Hyda80:
“Congratulations on you new accomplishment. If you don't mind me asking how much was the deposit and is it new build? Also, did you purchase as single?”
ThatZimHoney:
“Congratulations. that's a great achievement. Keep rising.”
Pre2see:
“Hmmmmm, 2 yearslwhat kind of work are you doing?”
Lily:
“Congratulations. I need to buy mine, not: more I tried to get details. I just get confused.”
Obekusu Amanda:
“This is my testimony l claim it in Jesus name.”
Lady working as Nurse in UK makes it, buys her first home abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK has made a video to celebrate her success in a foreign country.
Despite relocating to the UK in two years, the lady was able to get her first house from salaries from her hard work.
Before she (@urfavorite_nurse_) officially got her keys, the lady went out to shop for great appliances for the new home in a video.
Source: Legit.ng