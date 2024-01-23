Two years after moving to the UK, a Nigerian lady announced that she had bought a house

The lady, who stood near her new home, showed her happiness and peace after acquiring the property

Her TikTok video inspired many viewers, who congratulated her and felt encouraged to move and achieve the same goal

A Nigerian lady who had relocated to the UK shared the exciting news that she had become a homeowner two years after her move.

The lady, who posed proudly near her new residence, expressed her joy and gratitude for achieving her dream of owning a house.

The lady was happy. Photo credit: @theblessalbright/TikTok

Source: TikTok

@theblessingalbright posted a video on TikTok to celebrate her success and inspire others who might have similar aspirations.

Her video received a lot of positive feedback from viewers, who praised her accomplishment and felt motivated to pursue their own goals of moving and buying a house.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Food&lifestyle reacted:

“10 wears andI don't even know how buying a house n because it's looks so scary for a work bar girl.”

Blessing Albright said:

“It's actually really easy! Ours was done and dusted in under a month. Putting up a video on YouTube on the process soon.”

Hassan Money wrote:

“l just ordered a house on Amazon.”

Jad Extension B:

“l and my husband this year in Jesus name.”

Iz0:

“I bought mine after 3 months.”

Hyda80:

“Congratulations on you new accomplishment. If you don't mind me asking how much was the deposit and is it new build? Also, did you purchase as single?”

ThatZimHoney:

“Congratulations. that's a great achievement. Keep rising.”

Pre2see:

“Hmmmmm, 2 yearslwhat kind of work are you doing?”

Lily:

“Congratulations. I need to buy mine, not: more I tried to get details. I just get confused.”

Obekusu Amanda:

“This is my testimony l claim it in Jesus name.”

Lady working as Nurse in UK makes it, buys her first home abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK has made a video to celebrate her success in a foreign country.

Despite relocating to the UK in two years, the lady was able to get her first house from salaries from her hard work.

Before she (@urfavorite_nurse_) officially got her keys, the lady went out to shop for great appliances for the new home in a video.

Source: Legit.ng