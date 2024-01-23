Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Celebrates Buying House in the UK, Says She Moved There 2 Years Ago
Nigerian Lady Celebrates Buying House in the UK, Says She Moved There 2 Years Ago

by  Basit Jamiu
  • Two years after moving to the UK, a Nigerian lady announced that she had bought a house
  • The lady, who stood near her new home, showed her happiness and peace after acquiring the property
  • Her TikTok video inspired many viewers, who congratulated her and felt encouraged to move and achieve the same goal

A Nigerian lady who had relocated to the UK shared the exciting news that she had become a homeowner two years after her move.

The lady, who posed proudly near her new residence, expressed her joy and gratitude for achieving her dream of owning a house.

Photo of lady
The lady was happy. Photo credit: @theblessalbright/TikTok
Source: TikTok

@theblessingalbright posted a video on TikTok to celebrate her success and inspire others who might have similar aspirations.

Her video received a lot of positive feedback from viewers, who praised her accomplishment and felt motivated to pursue their own goals of moving and buying a house.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Food&lifestyle reacted:

“10 wears andI don't even know how buying a house n because it's looks so scary for a work bar girl.”

Blessing Albright said:

“It's actually really easy! Ours was done and dusted in under a month. Putting up a video on YouTube on the process soon.”

Hassan Money wrote:

“l just ordered a house on Amazon.”

Jad Extension B:

“l and my husband this year in Jesus name.”

Iz0:

“I bought mine after 3 months.”

Hyda80:

“Congratulations on you new accomplishment. If you don't mind me asking how much was the deposit and is it new build? Also, did you purchase as single?”

ThatZimHoney:

“Congratulations. that's a great achievement. Keep rising.”

Pre2see:

“Hmmmmm, 2 yearslwhat kind of work are you doing?”

Lily:

“Congratulations. I need to buy mine, not: more I tried to get details. I just get confused.”

Obekusu Amanda:

“This is my testimony l claim it in Jesus name.”

Lady working as Nurse in UK makes it, buys her first home abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK has made a video to celebrate her success in a foreign country.

Despite relocating to the UK in two years, the lady was able to get her first house from salaries from her hard work.

Before she (@urfavorite_nurse_) officially got her keys, the lady went out to shop for great appliances for the new home in a video.

Source: Legit.ng

