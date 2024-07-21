A Nigerian youth has been thrown into confusion regarding his future after getting a well-paying employment opportunity

The man said he has a United Kingdom student visa and an employment letter to work in Nigeria as a managing director with a N5 million pay

Mixed reactions trailed his situation as internet users shared what they would have settled for if in his shoes

A Nigerian man is in a tight fix and has appealed to netizens for advice on whether to study in the UK or take up a lucrative job in Nigeria.

Career consultant @king_kriyl posted the man's message on TikTok, which he had received in his DM.

In the message, the man revealed he has a UK student visa and will resume school overseas by September. He also has an employment letter to work in Nigeria as a managing director.

He said the job came with a N5 million monthly salary. The man's text to @king_kriyl read:

"Pls I need your advice:

"I have a UK student visa to resume by September this year and an employment letter to work here in Nigeria as an MD with a salary of 5m naira.

"Pls make me anonymous."

People offered the man advice

adeolaogunleye8 said:

"It depends on how secured the job is, if it is very very secured and you see yourself doing it for 10 years take the job."

ayabasign said:

"Take 5m job monthly in Nigeria, save 2m monthly, study online if possible and run permanent residence from here."

Chidera said:

"Salary of 5mil monthly??? Baba is really confused if that is the case."

moyojerry1 said:

"What's the reason behind the study?,if a normal japa let her get 5m bse she can get so connection later but if she want to go back bse she want a cert."

TGSWANKY said:

"Omo make he take the job oo for Nigeria if he's sure of the 5m as his salary."

Mide_shabs said:

"Oga take your 5m monthly job Abeg. Certainty is better than uncertainty."

soneye funmilola said:

"I won’t advise anyone to come here on a student visa, not with these bipolar laws."

