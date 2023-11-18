A Nigerian youth, who earns N14 million gross income per annum, has appealed to netizens for advise on relocation

According to the young man, he is currently confused about whether or not to relocate abroad via a study route

He listed his countries of interest and the degree he finished school with in 2020, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian youth considering relocation via study route has sought internet users' advice on life outside the country.

His appeal was contained in an anonymous message sent to X influencer @Wizarab10.

Giving his age as 27, the youth said he earns N14 million gross income per annum and graduated with a first class degree in engineering in 2020.

He expressed confidence in getting scholarships in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States with his degree.

His message sparked a debate among netizens.

People advised him

@IamTOKOOL said:

"You are good to Go… But make.

"Good investment back home you can fall back in case you don't like there anymore."

@ekemoise said:

"First class engineering student no deserve Nigeria.. just go to where you’d be valued and paid more."

@MRBRIKILA1 said:

"1m naira is about $1200 Canadian dollars....a dish washer in a restaurant will earn double that in a month. Note-Ur healthcare,kids education,security guaranteed...how much does average kidnapped victims paid in ransom?"

@Dr_Lehslie said:

"Beyond the exposure & change in clime & opportunities, know this.

"The system outside the country is designed to make you earn so much only to put a good bunch back into the system.

"The real Nigerian billionaires don't live abroad, they live in Nigeria ever wondered why??"

@elijahstilldey said:

"Invest 5m in land every year don’t leave Nigeria if you do that in 5 years trust me your full generation can never be broke."

@ogo_ibadan said:

"A big boy in Nigeria can become a baker or homeless in UK or Canada.

"You are blessed to think of japa.

"You can go on vacation and come back.

"Dem no dey pick money for ground outside Nigeria.

"Think twice."

