More Nigerians on social media have joined the crowdfunding for a man whose wife gave birth to quadruplets

The man had lamented that his wife gave birth to quadruplets when he just wanted to add one more baby

When a colleague of his shared the story on X, monetary donations started coming in from Nigerians, and it has now reached N10 million

Help came for a Nigerian man who lamented that his wife gave birth to quadruplets and the expenses were much.

The man had shared a Whatsapp status complaining about the number of diappers he had to buy for the children.

The donations have risen to N10 million. Photo credit: X/James of God and Getty Image/Bloomberg.

A colleague of his saw the status and shared the story on X where it touched many Nigerians.

According to the story, the man had two children already and wanted to add one more.

However, as fate would have it, his wife conceived and ended up giving birth to quadruplets.

According to an X update by James of God, who shared the story, the donations have now reached N8.7 million.

He said:

"As at 16:05 they have received N10,342,204 million. Also, someone is about to pay for 3 months delivery of diapers."

Reactions as Nigerians donate N8.7 million to father of six

@The_Barr_OluT said:

"They could take a per cent and set up an education trust for the kids. I would be happy to discuss this further."

@fadererah_ said:

"Ask and it shall be given. Imagine they didn’t speak up and you didn’t post too."

@ayo_omoajao said:

"Now their fears have turned around to be double blessings for them. They are getting help that they didn't even ask for. The supremacy of God can never be quantified."

@ayo_omoajao said:

"When God finally come through for you, no one can put a stop."

Nigerians send money to Calabar mechanic

Nigerians on social media donated money to the man who carries his baby to his mechanic workshop.

The man, James Emina, said his wife was having mental challenges and had left her baby with him to care for.

After the story went viral, people who were touched started donating cash to the man and his baby.

