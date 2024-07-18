A house agent has sparked mixed reactions on social media with a video of a self-contained apartment available for rent

In the video, he displayed the unique bedframe which was built with cement and tiles at one end of the room

Uproar trailed the video as some people believed that the bedframe looked dangerous for whoever would rent the house

A trending video showcasing the features of a self-contained apartment has been criticised by netizens who watched it.

A house agent's tour of the property showed a bedframe built with cement and tiles at one end of the room, which raised concerns among viewers.

Self-contained apartment with tiled bedframe Photo credit: @shelterlyf/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video shows bedframe with tiles

Many expressed alarm at the bedframe's design, citing safety hazards for the potential tenant of the apartment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video shared by @shelterlyf on TikTok showed the sharp edges of the bedframe, which netizens believed posed a risk of serious injury if anyone were to accidentally hit their foot against it.

Some netizens even likened the setup to a burial ground for a lost loved one

Reactions trail video of self-contained apartment

The TikTok video ignited an uproar with many netizens condemning the potential dangers.

@Nate smith country said:

"You sure say na bed dey there or burial ground."

@SAMMYFROSH said:

"Self contained that comes with burial inside. Ogbenutan. Even fan dey inside kitchen. Isonu leleyii."

@Chychy Edi wrote:

"My brother I am telling you out of experience o the house was one big old man master bedroom, that bad space is the grave, and they now have to do some renovations and dimacation to rent it out."

@BEAUTY said:

"If na burial ground dey there now, how will I know. Wey be say from the beginning of the video na ghost voice first sound."

@Rizzy asked:

"Na burial ground?"

@Anastasia reacted:

"If person toe nails mistakenly hit the edge of this bed frame it’s over."

@Just trust Allah said:

"It giving this kind vibes like say them day do bad thing inside the house before."

@vikkiwealth said:

"Ask d agent well ooo, cuz those agent na agent of darkness dem be. Dem no go tell u say na grave until u park in."

@Rich_Vee01 commented:

"The washroom is a death trap. In fact the room is a death trap cos inbuilt stool in washroom. What if I mistakenly fall."

@Psychodramaqueen added:

"That could be a grave they didn’t want to waste land so they built a house. Because nobody will waste tiles, cement and block for no reason."

@1richestgirlinaccra added:

"Wat if I don’t have a mattress. Sleeping inside that inbuild tiles will be like I’m being laid at rest."

Watch the video below:

Man makes bedframe with bricks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that instead of the usual wooden structure, a man creatively made his bed frame using bricks and cement.

A photo story capturing how he started the brick bed frame and the final result elicited massive reactions.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng