Global site navigation

Local editions

"Looks Like Burial Ground": Uproar as Video Shows Self-Contained Apartment With Tiled Bedframe
People

"Looks Like Burial Ground": Uproar as Video Shows Self-Contained Apartment With Tiled Bedframe

by  Ankrah Shalom 3 min read
  • A house agent has sparked mixed reactions on social media with a video of a self-contained apartment available for rent
  • In the video, he displayed the unique bedframe which was built with cement and tiles at one end of the room
  • Uproar trailed the video as some people believed that the bedframe looked dangerous for whoever would rent the house

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A trending video showcasing the features of a self-contained apartment has been criticised by netizens who watched it.

A house agent's tour of the property showed a bedframe built with cement and tiles at one end of the room, which raised concerns among viewers.

Agent shows off self-contained house with unique bedframe
Self-contained apartment with tiled bedframe Photo credit: @shelterlyf/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Video shows bedframe with tiles

Many expressed alarm at the bedframe's design, citing safety hazards for the potential tenant of the apartment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Read also

"That woman on black is my winner": Video shows mums dancing to reportedly win principal's prize

A video shared by @shelterlyf on TikTok showed the sharp edges of the bedframe, which netizens believed posed a risk of serious injury if anyone were to accidentally hit their foot against it.

Some netizens even likened the setup to a burial ground for a lost loved one

Reactions trail video of self-contained apartment

The TikTok video ignited an uproar with many netizens condemning the potential dangers.

@Nate smith country said:

"You sure say na bed dey there or burial ground."

@SAMMYFROSH said:

"Self contained that comes with burial inside. Ogbenutan. Even fan dey inside kitchen. Isonu leleyii."

@Chychy Edi wrote:

"My brother I am telling you out of experience o the house was one big old man master bedroom, that bad space is the grave, and they now have to do some renovations and dimacation to rent it out."

@BEAUTY said:

Read also

Smart lady uses AI to create clean photo of herself on private jet, video stuns viewers

"If na burial ground dey there now, how will I know. Wey be say from the beginning of the video na ghost voice first sound."

@Rizzy asked:

"Na burial ground?"

@Anastasia reacted:

"If person toe nails mistakenly hit the edge of this bed frame it’s over."

@Just trust Allah said:

"It giving this kind vibes like say them day do bad thing inside the house before."

@vikkiwealth said:

"Ask d agent well ooo, cuz those agent na agent of darkness dem be. Dem no go tell u say na grave until u park in."

@Rich_Vee01 commented:

"The washroom is a death trap. In fact the room is a death trap cos inbuilt stool in washroom. What if I mistakenly fall."

@Psychodramaqueen added:

"That could be a grave they didn’t want to waste land so they built a house. Because nobody will waste tiles, cement and block for no reason."

@1richestgirlinaccra added:

Read also

Video shows rich parents pulling up to their children's school in exotic cars, people react

"Wat if I don’t have a mattress. Sleeping inside that inbuild tiles will be like I’m being laid at rest."

Watch the video below:

Man makes bedframe with bricks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that instead of the usual wooden structure, a man creatively made his bed frame using bricks and cement.

A photo story capturing how he started the brick bed frame and the final result elicited massive reactions.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: