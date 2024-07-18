Mixed reactions have trailed a video of mothers slugging it out on the dance floor in their kids' school

It was reported that the principal had said any parent that wins the dance competition won't pay school fees next term

Each mum showcased their dance skill and tried to outdo others in a bid to stand out, quite to netizens' amusement

A video of Nigerian mums dancing hard at their children's school has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The mums caused a stir at the school as they slugged it out among themselves with great energy and catchy moves.

@lizzyempireg who shared the video on TikTok and captioned it:

"When principal announced that any parent that win the dance competition will not pay school fees next term."competed

In the TikTok clip, a woman in a black outfit stole the show as the camera focused more on her.

Many netizens thought she won the dance contest.

Netizens hail the woman on black

oluwakanyinsolami said:

"The woman on black is my winner."

Thatgirlfavy said:

"Some of them ain't doing it because of the fees.

"They are just doing it for fun."

Brown barbie❤️ said:

"Na me wear black n black….i wan use the school fees money but h."

Mamacita ♥️ said:

"And even if they win dem go still collect the money from their husbands."

Chiamaka Amzy said:

"That woman with black go club well before she got married."

Quin Bella said:

"What if after this principal come talk say na prank."

AbudulAzeez123 said:

"Hustle ooo make ur wife no go dance because of no school next section."

Ojuroye Idris said:

"If my wife no win naa she go pay the school for. Next term."

