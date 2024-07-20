A young Nigerian man has shared a photo of a portable bungalow, which he claimed cost N8.2 million to erect

While sharing the photo via the X app, he showered praises on the engineer who was in charge of the building

Mixed reactions trailed the photo as some people expressed disbelief over the mentioned cost of the house

A young Nigerian man sparked a heated debate on social media after sharing a photo of a portable bungalow, claiming it cost N8.2 million to build.

The photo, shared on the X app, showcased a small but sleek home, which the man attributed to the expertise of the engineer in charge of the project.

Nigerian man sparks debate with photo of bungalow Photo credit: @dhaboy01/TikTok, Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy/ Getty Images.

Photo of portable bungalow trends online

The post quickly went viral and garnered mixed reactions, with some users expressing disbelief at the price tag.

While some praised the engineer's work, others questioned the truthfulness of the claim, suggesting that the cost was too small.

The man behind the post, identified as @dhaboy01 on X, shared a photo of the building with the caption:

"N8.2 million well spent. The engineer is really a good man."

Reactions trail alleged N8.2 million bungalow

The photo sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, who aired their views in the comments.

Jayysen said:

"Drop the cost for everything let's see."

Kameel wrote:

"That’s even too expensive, there’s an Engineeer that can build this for 6 million naira."

Emmanuel Fejoku said:

"Ahhh nawa oh. This house is more than 15 million naira oga."

Nemeh wrote:

"If your claim is true then your Engineer can manage the economy of this nation properly."

Orji O commented:

"Kindly show us more pictures, I would wanna see the side and back of the house."

Kamasutra said:

"Only that roof plus cost of wood and that roofing sheet and workmanship, Abeg na how much? Just curious."

Mallamofficial added:

"No problem sha help me with the contact of the engineer I go add 800k make hin con collect 9m."

See the post below:

