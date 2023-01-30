Instead of the usual wooden structure, a man creatively made his bed frame using bricks and cement

A photo story capturing how he started the brick bed frame and the final result has elicited massive reactions among netizens

While a few marvelled at his creation, many highlighted the risks associated with bed frames made with bricks

Pictures of a bed frame made with bricks have surfaced on social media and got peeps talking.

A netizen identified as Seleipiri Braide shared the pictures in Rant HQ Extention Facebook group, describing the result as incredible.

It was built with bricks. Photo Credit: Seleipiri Braide

Source: Facebook

Braide's pictures showed the shirtless man laying out the foundation after making a plan of how it would appear on the bed space.

The creative man with the aid of cement then began to place the bricks on each other to form the bed frame.

The final part of the photo story capturing his creation showed a foam on the brick bed frame.

Social media reactions

Favour Natural said:

"This is beautiful but what if someone mistakenly hit their leg on the bricks thinking it’s just bed frame."

Ikye Onyekachi said:

"This is dangerous once his wife makes him angry and he start beating her up make them just go to the other room to avoid the wife pushing him down or him pushing the wife down is risky."

Ude's Maybellina Omoye said:

"Looks like a grave.. Smh."

Abuka Sambukz said:

"He shouldn't make the mistake of jumping on the bed sha, because if he slips and hit his head against the bricks that otilo to the great beyond."

Ibrahim Luqman said:

"Exactly what i have been thinking of.

"I will use this as a sample and show you mine later.

"But this is just too high for me, a half of the height is okay."

Luchy Declan Comedy said:

"I no fit try dis kind thing for my house mbok, i no dey live for burial ground. Which kind grave be dis one nah."

Onyii Dim Umeasiegbu said:

"Oga, u no see me at all, so person no fit play small rough play, na bone fracture hospital u go get ya self, where them go help u arrange ur waist, abeg help me put foam for ground is not a must to have bed frame."

