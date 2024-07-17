A humorous young girl shared her amusing experience of discovering the new national anthem at her school

A funny little girl who found out about the new national anthem in her school shared her experience.

In the video, she said the anthem appeared odd compared to what she was used to hearing in the past.

Little girl finds out about the new anthem. Photo credit: @firstladyenyo

Source: TikTok

As shown by @firstladyenyo, when a lady asked her to recite it as she heard it, she mixed it up, which tickled her fancy and made her laugh.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Stalli said:

“Coco no wan loose him steeze he say we don’t know it.”

Gulp wholesale drinks wrote:

“As we don inhale Nigeria, na asthma go begin worry us be that.”

Dutch Money commented:

“Even small children sef no understand this country.”

Kings Dior also commented:

“Wait how hold is she like what thaaa this generation children are super sharp.”

Leo Quin:

“Even Tinubu no fit sing that anthem.”

Debby Love:

“Old anthem says Father's Land new anthem says Mother's Land una sure say Nigeria nor need DNA test.”

Oga zayed:

“Mrs patience said we’re not learning it oo, we’ll go back to our normal.”

Arikeh:

“They even change greetings too... the baby don fedup.”

Idaraobong:

“We really inhaled it.”

She'sHoneybell:

“Abeg bby girl exhale us ... na who change anthem we blame.”

Jodasets:

“Wait, dem change greetings too?”

Mamacita:

“Coco say we don't know it.”

Lady B:

“I want to come back again and watch this.”

Underated_somebody:

“E reach to inhale Nigeria o. As food no dey. Normally we for swallow am, but we will take the inhale.”

Ameh John:

“I never see Ade make get sense always unkept nd thinking backwards.”

Kijiera:

“Them dey stress this children.”

Momcyoba:

“Abeg exhale us and inhale tinubu wey change anthem.”

74744:

“Nigeria we don dey inhale am.”

Lady joyfully performs new national anthem correctly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has charmed people with her enthusiastic rendition of the newly introduced national anthem.

The video features the young woman radiating happiness as she perfectly recites the anthem, which President Bola Tinubu recently authorized.

With the National Assembly’s approval, Nigerians are expected to learn the new anthem, moving on from the one they have been singing for years.

Source: Legit.ng