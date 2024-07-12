A Nigerian lady is currently touring Cameroon after travelling to the country through the land border

A lady travelled to Cameroon from Nigeria through the land border, and she is now touring the country.

The tourist shared a video updating her followers that she is now in Limbe, a suburb in Cameroon.

The lady used her card to withdraw money in Cameroon. Photo credit: TikTok/@thattokelady.

According to Toke, she is having fun in Limbe where she was seen withdrawing money from an ATM.

Toke said she was able to use her Wema Bank ATM card in Limbe and it worked just fine.

She withdrew the Central African CFA franc which is the currency used in Cameroon.

Toke wrote:

"If you are from Limbe, Cameroon, I want to tell you I love your city and I love your people. Limbe is a town of Friendship. If you're into slow travelling and you want a very peaceful, safe and friendly city where you can take a walk, chat with the locals and have a good time. Limbe is that city in Cameroon for you. This is one of the English-speaking cities in southwest Cameroon, and I couldn't have picked a better place to start my exploration. There's a lot to enjoy here as well. It's known for the beaches and the nightlife, so you should definitely visit."

Reactions as Nigerian lady travels to Cameroon

@Banks said:

"Wow, welcome to Cameroon. Limbe is a beautiful town. We also have buea. Those are the best English-speaking towns in Cameroon."

@meku439 said:

"The cleanest city in Cameroon."

@PERFUMES IN CAMEROON said:

"You’re actually having a lot of fun! And your pronunciation is on point! Very impressive."

@Kamerjollof commented:

"You’re literally close to my restaurant! Stop by for a meal if you can!"

