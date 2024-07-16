A young lady who graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka with first class in Microbiology with 7 awards in one day shared the first book she read in 2024

A young woman, a first-class Microbiology graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who received seven awards in a single day, has shared the first book she read in 2024.

In a short video, Chinwendu Aneke revealed that the first book she read this year was "The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy" by Thomas J. Stanley.

This insightful read, as shared by @nwendychukwu, originally published in 1996, offers a deep dive into the habits and strategies of America's affluent.

About the book

"The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy" by Thomas J. Stanley is a compelling book that explores the habits and lifestyles of America's wealthy individuals.

First published in 1996, it debunks common myths about wealth and highlights that many millionaires live modestly and accumulate their wealth through disciplined saving and frugal spending.

The book provides valuable insights into the behaviours and strategies that can lead to financial success, making it a must-read for anyone interested in understanding and achieving wealth.

UNN graduates With 7 awards from Department of Microbiology

