A brilliant student who graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, Enugu state won many awards of excellence

The lady shared a post to celebrate, noting that she finished from UNN Enugu as best in the department of microbiology

Chinwendu Aneke displayed her award certificates, noting she was also named the best in 100, 200 and 300 levels in terms of CGPA

A student earned many awards of excellence from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, Enugu state.

The UNN Enugu student studied microbiology, and she aced it, making her department shower her with awards.

The lady graduated as the best student in the department of microbiology at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka. Photo credit: X/Chinwendu Aneke.

According to Chinwendu Aneke, she graduated as the best student in the department of microbiology.

She was also named as the best in terms of CGPA from 100 to 300 levels in her department.

She said:

"Overall best graduating student, department of microbiology, UNN. Best in pharmaceutical microbiology, best in medical microbiology, best in industrial MCB, best in food MCB, best in environmental MCB, best in 100,200,300 level CGPA."

Many people are congratulating Chinwendu on her prowess. She displayed the numerous certificates she received upon graduation.

Reactions as lady graduates with flying colours

@Benking443 said:

"Ha, congratulations, my dear. More wins."

@stainless231 said:

"Try to write either IELTS, Toefl, GRE or GMAT and apply for funded scholarships."

@FrUgochukwu said:

"Congratulations Chinwendu! May God continue to bless and guide you."

@im_tolumichael said:

"Congratulations. This is so good to see."

@Spotlight_Abby said:

"Smashed everything and asked for more! Congratulations girl!"

@Credo_promotion said:

"To be the best is not easy. Congratulations."

@bigtimevicks said:

"Congratulations erudite lioness."

@zeeziie said:

"A big Congratulations to you girl, as someone who passed through the 4 walls of UNN, getting this result in MCB isn't an easy fit at all. I celebrate you!"

