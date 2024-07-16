A video of BBNaija's Erica NIewedim is making the rounds at the airport with British Airways staff

According to her, her business class ticket was downgraded to economy and her money was not refunded

Some men tried to calm him down as they approached her and told her to stop making the video

Reality show star, Erica NIewedim, created a scene at the Nigerian airport after her ticket was downgraded by a staff of British Airways.

The former housemate was seen screaming and shouting in the video making the rounds on social media.

BBNaija Erica NIewedim creates a scene at the airport. Photo credit @ericanlewedim

According to the lady, who returned to pole dancing, she bought a business class ticket and didn't get to the airport late. However, a staff of the airline wanted to downgrade her to economy.

Erica promises to create a scene

In the viral recording, the star, who was turned down by her colleague, promised to create a scene. She said that people have not seen her madness in four years, and she was ready to give them at the airport.

The reality star also said that they wanted to give her problems and promised not to stop making the video. Some airport staff tried to approach her and calm her down. They appealed to her to stop making the recording.

See the clip here :

How fans reacted to the video of Erica at the airport

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@diiadem:

"They probably sold her ticket."

@_iam___victor@mamaejiro1:

"She nor sabi quarrel self, nor speak English again na."

l@ordfali:

"They want to sell your ticket. They do this all the time."

@ordufadennis:

"Lately airport staffs have been doing this, late week they did the same thing to a lady at warri airport without giving her any good reason for doing so."

@amakaco:

"Nah, I don’t blame her… she has the right to demand for what she paid for."

@jummis_collections:

"They have no right to do that to her. She paid for business class as simple as that."

@mira_cuu:

"They probably sold her ticket to one big man wey miss en flight."

@fechifash:

"Airport staff's? They see themselves as Demi gods! One lady made me cry at IMO airport, asking me for 20k that I came late, and the aircraft was still on ground, still waiting for a VIP in the way coming. She just hated me nothing. I had to fly through Port Harcourt airport."

@benjosh1:

"She no sabi quarrel sef when u dey quarrel use better pigin English e dey go well."

@nancy_phil:

"If airport staff never vex you.. You dont know what the lord has done for you.".

Erica shares experience with Lagos driver

Legiit.ng had reported that the Big Brother Naija star had a sad encounter with a Lagos driver.

A trending video captured Erica recounting the incident of how a driver hit her car from behind.

Expressing her shock, the reality TV personality mentioned that she signalled the driver to stop, which was met with a heavy snub.

Source: Legit.ng