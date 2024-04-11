A Nigerian lady who served as an airport announcer in Nigeria shared a compelling video that quickly garnered significant attention online

In her narration, she expressed a deep fondness for her role and provided an insightful demonstration of her routine in making flight announcements at the airport

The video struck a chord with many viewers, particularly those who were intrigued to finally match a face to the familiar voice that guides passengers through their airport journeys

A Nigerian lady, employed as an airport announcer in Nigeria, shared her experiences in a video that swiftly captured widespread attention.

She revealed her passion for her profession and demonstrated the process of delivering announcements at the airport.

The flight announcer shared moments at work. Photo credit: @proudmomej

Source: TikTok

Flight announcer shares her experience

Numerous viewers expressed that it was their initial encounter with the individual responsible for the voice behind the flight announcements as shown by @proudmomej.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mista Francis said:

“So na human dy talk all this while.”

User839399338737 wrote:

“So u na wan of them way kee cause noise pan we.”

Mak:

“What if someone tickles you while doing this?”

ProudmomEJ:

“U can only announce in public provided you are well trained.”

Maggiesauce29:

“U are perfect sis.”

Simon Lans542:

“You're so beautiful.”

Fredish055:

“Yooo what's up darling you are so gorgeous.”

Ishagkamara545:

“I love you so much.”

Prezo Bangura:

“You already have a follower hope to see you one day when traveling.”

Joshman:

“This is incredible you have a follower.”

