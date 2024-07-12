A lady is happy that she has graduated from school, and she celebrated the event in a special way

The lady shared a video on TikTok showing how she dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt on the final day

She said education is said to be the key to success, and she was happy that she has gotten the key

A lady is overjoyed that she is now a graduate as she has written her final examination.

As soon as she came out of the examination hall, she shared a video on TikTok to rejoice.

The lady celebrated after writing her final examination. Photo credit: TikTok/@prettybuchi001.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Pretty Buchi was full of joy as she was spotted dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt.

Pretty noted that she has acquired education, which is said to be the key to success.

Her video drew diverse kinds of comments from her followers, with some of them congratulating her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates from school

@dfw_pretty.oyin said:

"The fact that I saw this video immediately after the “Proposal video."

@ĆØŁŁÍŃŚ said:

"As you sign out today come still sign out from the relationship join today. Double congrats."

@Oma said:

"You guys should stop insulting her she knows the guy very well and has her reasons for rejecting it. no be every ring you go collect to avoid had I know."

@Queen Gold said:

"Congratulations. Go get a job now and be responsible. Don’t forget to get married and have children then start your life fully with the key."

@AMBITIOUS KMS commented:

"Use the key go buy house now.. congratulations."

@William Howells said:

"Ask last year graduates. Them dey beg Man City to score two."

@Say hey to Fizan said:

"Oya use am open success make I see something abeg."

Source: Legit.ng