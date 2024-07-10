A Nigerian lady who graduated from UNILAG bagged first class from the Department of Insurance

The lady celebrated the achievement in a video that captured the moment of success while remembering what happened before

She also opened up about working as a make-up artist and combining it with her studies which eventually paid off

A brilliant Nigerian lady who graduated from UNILAG has achieved a first-class degree from the Department of Insurance.

She celebrated the amazing accomplishment in a video, capturing the moment of her success while reflecting on the journey that led her there.

UNILAG student celebrates her first class.

Source: TikTok

She shared her experience of balancing her studies with her work as a make-up artist, a combination that ultimately paid off.

Many Nigerian students with determination to succeed have gone on to bag first class in their respective courses of study. There are students who are so brilliant that they graduate with perfect CGPAs from the university.

Watch the video below:

Eniola_monarch28 said:

“Studying insurance and risk management also in Ekiti state university but seriously my course isn't for the weak... Congratulations!”

Makeup Artist in Lagos:

“May God make it easy for you.”

Queen-becky:

“Congratulations, I’m also studying insurance graduating this year, congratulations once again.”

User2899841191217:

“When are u stating ur online class.”

Charmz:

“Omo I salute student that works with school and come out with first class you guys are the real deal. Congratulations babe.”

Oyiza:

“Awww. Congratulations.”

Oluwafunmilola141:

“How do you guys do it abeg.”

Makeup Artist in Lagos:

“Have a strong mindset first.”

Jadebaby2:

“Insurance is no joke… Congratulations.”

Ghracie:

“Congratulations I tap into ur blessing.”

Yours Truly:

“Congratulations Zee ..You did that.”

Sheyidre:

“This is no small feat! Congratulations.”

Manal_Omobolanle:

“Congratulations am happy for u also study accounting in unilag I can testify is not easy but made it congrate once again.”

Cheedas.vogue:

“Congratulations Barakalau fihi waminkun.”

Lola:

“Congratulations such a beautiful journey that finally paid off.”

