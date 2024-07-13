A Nigerian lady spoke with some University of Lagos (UNILAG) students on the amount they spend on food daily or weekly

In the video, one of the students admitted that he spends ten thousand naira (N10,000) on food on a daily depending on the situation

Another student admitted that he spent only N2500 on food because he often cooks by himself at the hostel

A Nigerian lady recently engaged with students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to discuss their daily and weekly food expenses.

In the video, one student said that he spends up to ten thousand naira (N10,000) on food daily, depending on circumstances.

UNILAG students speak. Photo credit: @lagosonabudget

Source: TikTok

Another student shared that he spends only N2,500 on food, as he frequently cooks his own meals in the hostel, as shown by @lagosonabudget.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Halaby said:

“When I eat I’m fed [proud]”

Norah Ehirim wrote:

“I can explainnnnn.”

Ye:

“For that first girl- "President general among the nation.”

Wani ojo:

“If God says fr.”

Charles

“Every time I eat, I am fed.”

Chike:

“If God says ke.”

Ebipa:

“When i eat, i'm fed a sermon!”

Alabi Adeola:

“The guy in blue is too real.”

Olamiji

“‘If God says’ is so real.”

Prince:

“The last guy is going through alot.”

Uniquekichen:

“2500 on cooking ahhh na lie ooo.”

Maryjane:

“I’m the guy that says depends on my mood.”

Benjamin01:

“Depends on my mood.”

DreamerCode:

“What was the first person waffling about?”

Monisola:

“The first girl is saying it's not her money that she's eating with oo.”

Aally0_:

“If God say” is so real.”

StefanDeep:

“I spend over 100k per week on food. I didn’t seem much until I watched this.”

8rown_:

“That guy that said depends on he’s mood.”

Sommie:

“Wetin that first girl dey talk?”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a brilliant Nigerian lady who graduated from UNILAG has achieved a first-class degree from the Department of Insurance.

UNILAG student buys rice at massive discount

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that brave student from the prestigious University of Lagos exposed a secret deal that allowed her to buy half a bag of rice for a mere N10,000 at the Customs office in a TikTok video.

In the TikTok clip, she noted that she was motivated by her adventurous friends, who convinced her to take the risk and join them in this incredible bargain.

She proudly showed off the rice she had successfully obtained while explaining that filming at the Customs office had a strict ban.

Source: Legit.ng