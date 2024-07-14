A Nigerian man visited UNILAG and met with some students who spoke about how much they pay on rent yearly

One student admitted that he pays N1.7 million yearly and disclosed that beyond studying he had a forex business on the side

Two ladies also revealed the amount they pay for rent, one said her rent was N800,000 and the other N450,000

A Nigerian man recently visited the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and engaged in conversations with some students about their annual rent expenses.

One student revealed that he pays NGN 1.7 million per year and mentioned that, in addition to his studies, he runs a forex business on the side.

UNILAG students speak on rent. Photo credit: @boy6ix

Two female students also shared their rent costs, as shown by @boy6ix__,with one paying NGN 800,000 annually and the other NGN 450,000.

Dj dotmund said:

“Student 1.7m for rent , una they wine.”

Para wrote:

“Come unilag first.”

Tobeebahh commented:

“My friend pay 1.5m at Äbule oja.”

Praise Olugbemi also commented:

“If students are paying 1.7m for rent then there’s a problem.”

Nneji88:

“1.7m? Nawa ooo.”

Xxiiiaaron:

“What's your apartment like ..do you stay alone.”

Taiye:

“My friend is paying 2.2 million.”

Pretty brittle:

“Unilag student off campus enh Lagos rent na joke.”

Ohi Abdulsamad:

“Omoo, Till I comot for Lokoja, the highest I paid for rent was 120k.”

Sammy Berry Zillions:

“All of una just Dey lie untop forex.”

Iris__aesthetic:

“1.7 seff small tbh unilag student are no jokes.”

MarI0:

“People go think say na lie until dem come.”

Gremlin:

“220k to share one room with 4 pple is nuts.”

KingE_Zamani:

“Wen I been dea ife na 85k I dea pay.”

Olayinka Oladapo22:

“Wetin do una papa house.”

Raw_sheedah:

“For LASU that year I was paying 40k yearly.”

Kathrynramly55:

“That first guy na yahoo he dey do.”

Iyke_charles:

“Na em make them go dey increase una school dey go. Na the ones wey no get money go suffer am.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a brave student from the prestigious University of Lagos exposed a secret deal.

How much UNILAG students spend daily on food?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady recently engaged with students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), asking them about their daily and weekly food expenses.

In the video, one student said that he spends up to ten thousand naira (N10,000) on food daily, depending on his mood.

Another student shared that he spends only N2,500 on food, frequently cooking his meals in the hostel.

