A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his incredible dance skills at a recent party

A video showed the energetic man performing an impressive legwork that left guests amazed at his strength

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to shower accolades on him in the comments

A Nigerian man's impressive dance moves endeared the hearts of many after a video of his performance at a party surfaced online.

The energetic man showcased his remarkable legwork, leaving guests in awe of his strength and aura.

Nigerian man displays incredible legwork skills Photo credit: @olu.domingo/TikTok.

Man steals the show at party

The viral video shared by @oludomingo on TikTok captured the man's dance show, which included rapid-fire footwork popularly known as legwork.

Party guests stared at the young man and gave mixed reactions. With his agility and electrifying display, he stole the entire show at the party.

Reactions as man displays legwork skill

Social media users who stumbled upon the TikTok video were quick to praise the man's talent, flooding the comments section with accolades.

Many praised his strength, flexibility, and coordination, with some even labelling him a "dance genius."

However, others were more concerned with the facial expressions of some guests who sat behind him while he danced.

@Akua asked:

"What’s that lady at the back’s problem?"

@Yuhbaibee asked:

"The aunty at the back dey vex for the man?"

@Daniella said:

"That man on blue nah my ex papa. He no dey like see good things."

@miss.harmony said:

"Na my uncle wear blue dey press phone, that man na enemy of progress."

@Pinkcocco said:

"Most of em be hating. When them say make una start fitness journey now, una no go gree!"

@Ezinna74 said:

"Uncle Phil showing us how to keep young."

@Bags in Abuja said:

"The man behind him be like, no match me o, na there wahala go start."

@Jemima_asaa said:

"So many haters in the background because why aren’t you hyped about this."

@M'ley said:

"The oldies behind him are all envious so pretending not to be paying attn. How can this not catch your attention. It's fire."

@amope reacted:

"All this dancing steps are blessings. It is not by age."

@˙Ezinne reacted:

"Some of this oldtakers and ikoyi elite are sadiist, just look around. They couldn't even hype this man."

@Archibolo said:

"The girl at the back is some sort of spirit? If you’re not happy get up and GO! Massa."

@Fashion designer in Lagos wrote:

"Be like say that lady wey dey back follow person husband come there. She no want make them video her face."

@jenny_ love 25 added:

"The man joy can not be cut short by the lady at the back."

Watch the video below:

