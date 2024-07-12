A married Nigerian lady who's yet to conceive a child has shared a video gushing over her caring father-in-law

The video showed her walking along a road with her father-in-law to get fertility herbs to enhance childbirth

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video did not hesitate to shower accolades on the father-in-law

An emotional video shared on social media captured the special bond between a married Nigerian woman and her caring father-in-law.

The lady, who is struggling to conceive, was accompanied by her father-in-law on a journey to procure fertility herbs to aid in childbirth.

Father-in-law takes daughter-in-law to get fertility herbs Photo credit: @igwevictoria392/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over caring father-in-law

In the clip shared by @igwevictoria392 on TikTok, the duo walked together, and the father-in-law displayed a friendly aura.

Social media users praised him for his kindness and involvement in his daughter-in-law's fertility journey.

The lady's caption accompanying the video read:

"My father-in-law taking me to where I will get fertility herbs."

Reactions trail father-in-law's gesture towards daughter-in-law

The TikTok post quickly went viral and netizens showered praises on the thoughtful father-in-law.

@preciouschidiebub said:

"God please continue to keep this man alive, strong and healthy so that he will play around with his grand children."

@Valentino lawrenzo wrote:

"Father in-law no dey be problem, nah only mother in-law dey always get issue with daughter in-law, women supporting women."

@emmanuella chizoba reacted:

"Stop disturbing yourself God will give you own child just tell him how many babies you want and wait and see his miracle."

@christy1ogechi1 said:

"Do you know who have made you not to have conceive and how senseless you are your still telling them that you want to go and get herbs tufiakwa."

@gloria oluchi obi stated:

"Be careful with fertility herbs, it can cause fibroid, God bless ur father in-law for his love, but be guided."

@pampeters wrote:

"Sister, thank God for your father in-law kind gesture but i would have loved you keep your fertility journey to your self. God will see you through."

@patbliss junior said:

"God bless him more, my father is the kind of dad I prayed for for and God gave him to me he is a God sent to me you will continue to live long my nna."

@Amaka said:

"May the soul of my Father inlaw continue to rest in peace. He never stopped praying for me to conceive, sadly he died while I was 4 months gone."

@Benicy Kelechi added:

"May God perfect all that concerns us, not easy to wait for so long but God will surely remember all of us very soon in Jesus mighty name Amen."

