A Nigerian lady who visited her sister-in-law's family has shared the kind of meal she was served

At first, she was enjoying the meal until she found out the white rice did not taste well in her mouth without stew

Her video has sent social media users into a frenzy as people commented on eating white rice without stew and broccoli

More details shortly...

She was served white rice without stew. Photo Credit: @badgirlprech

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail the food

Okrika_wholesales said:

"Sis we love that you hosted her o but you for put even if na small palm oil for the rice . You tried ."

Goodluck Blessing said:

"Aunty anything you don't like talk oh, na so then too they behave when them come here come try our food."

Damsel said:

"Na the broccoli you de battle with I know say the plain rice you fit manage am with fish ."

olamideisaac250 said:

"Me in Nigeria: I love broccoli, its my favorite breakfast. I eat broccoli almost everyday. it's in our garden here in Shomolu."

_Yes_I_Am_Pearl said:

''Baby girl when next u are going always put stew inside small plate or inside nylon ,u be Nija babe ooo I like as u mentain ur steeze."

jewelbyojay said:

"Fr I will eat the broccoli and fish ,remain the rice for them."

Esther said:

"At least you chop am I go tell you bluntly am sorry but I can’t eat this you really tried o ."

SereneFay said:

"Broccoli is tasteless, it’s not that bad. But where’s the sauce for the rice ?"

