A touching video on TikTok has captured a Nigerian lady crying uncontrollably after her wedding

It was time for her in-laws to take her to her new abode, her husband's house, and the bride couldn't handle her emotions

Social media users who watched the video did not hesitate to encourage the bride while recounting their experiences

A video shared on TikTok showed a Nigerian bride overcome with emotion as she bid farewell to her family and prepared to begin her new life with her husband.

The clip captured the touching moment when her in-laws came to take her to her new home, and she could not contain her tears.

Bride cries as in-laws arrive to take her home Photo credit: @itzprettysmile6/TikTok.

Bride in tears after traditional wedding

The video, shared by @itzprettysmile6 on TikTok, showed the bride's father-in-law tenderly comforting her as she was visibly shaken with grief, clearly struggling to come to terms with leaving her family and childhood home behind.

Many who watched the video couldn't help but relate to the bride's emotional moment, sharing their experiences of leaving home for the first time or getting married.

It was captioned:

"The moment that her in-laws want to take her home. She's missing home already. You can see the father-in-law holding her. Aww this is so cute."

Reactions as bride cries after wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to encourage the new bride.

@ammah837 said:

"Who go miss home? Me wey go don sit inside car before them go even talk anything."

@Oma baby said:

"I no even cry, people my friends sef come dey cry I was like wats wrong with all this ones. I just jump inside car asap."

@EsthymarcT said:

"Na why I married someone whose house is closer to my family house, after trad d next day I don go my papa house."

@igbnwilfred reacted:

"That guy go suffer for that mariage oo, guy live am make she stay her papa house oo I use God beg u."

@FIRST LADY stated:

"She get luck say her father in law like am no be my own way dy carry my husband go backyard go dy plan how he go go marry another girl."

@Shugaberry added:

"Me wey don pack my bag since na inlaw remain I no fit cry for that kind family wey I from come out na with run I go take carry my bag dey follow them."

Watch the video below:

Bride cries on wedding day

