A Nigerian lady who moved out of her first apartment in the UK shared her reaction in a video that went viral on TikTok

In the clip, the lady said moving out was a bittersweet feeling as her first apartment was the place she made a lot of memories

She added that though she was excited about what lies ahead, she said her first apartment will always have a special place in her heart

Lady moves to new apartment in UK. Photo credit: @tonye_harry

Source: TikTok

While she is excited about the future, she feels her first flat will always hold a special place in her heart, as shown by @tonye_harry.

Ediyemma said:

“Please how do i get an accommodation in Leeds?”

Tonye wrote:

“I will recommend Zoopla.”

Rosemarychuku0 commented:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Tein_harry also commented:

“Awwwwn. congratulations mama.”

Christie:

“Congrats boo.”

CC Thrift Vendor:

“Congratulations!”

PrudenceA:

“Leeds is a beautiful place, the land has blessed me & mine. Wishing you all the best.”

Tonye:

“I’m so happy to hear this and pray for the best. Thank you so much for the kind words.”

Olahs Gold:

“Leeds people full here!!! I thought I am the only black girl that stays in Leeds lol.”

Favor:

“I'm in Leeds now but I'm looking for accommodation in Colchester. Any help please.”

Oluwadamilola:

“Welcome to Leeds.”

Visa sponsorship:

“Welcome to Leeds you will love Leeds.”

Tonye:

“Thank you so much, I am loving the city already.”

Mariel:

“We will miss you tonye.”

Oyegold_jiggy:

“Awwwww…. I miss you padi.”

Mocha.Princesss:

“How’d you gather courage to move because I’m dreading relocating.”

Tonye:

“Honestly I will say God gave me the courage.”

ZAYNAB.ZOE:

“Congratulations glad I saw ur video today.”

