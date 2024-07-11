A young lady reunited with her mother at the airport with an emotional hug that went viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady walked towards her where her mother was standing, but it appeared her mother could not recognise her

When the mother finally saw that she was the one, they hugged happily and had a brief conversation before the video came to an end

A young lady reunited with her mother at the airport in an emotional hug that went viral on TikTok.

As she walked towards her mother, who initially didn't recognise her, but when she finally realised it was her daughter, they embraced happily.

Lady reunites with mother. Photo credit: Banmbi sky. For illustration purposes only from Getty Images. Depicted persons not related.

Source: Getty Images

They also had a brief conversation before the video ended, as shown by @karmaairport.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hajjarahcrown6 said:

“Sorry Mom was forgetting her daughter, see her happiness sorry.”

HawaNaya wrote:

“Mummy’s bag to take it you first remove your head.”

Ryan commented:

“My madam is asking me is that how oganda carry there bags, oba mugambe ekyama.”

Tovic26:

“Maza knows the city the bag is front.”

Brone61:

“Mum knew the assignment, chiiiii the thieves of kampala are your mother.”

Sham bint Abduh:

“Mom was putting ur bag on da neck really necessary.”

Rubiehaizey:

“Mummy the bastards of kampala who know azee drunk.”

Bridget Nanfuka:

“If I wasn't coming to kudungu I would die without seeing the airport.”

MJ:

“Mami they told her about the thieves of Kampala.”

Daughter wa Bobi256:

“Y is everyone talking about mummyz bag security eli klia.”

Joy:

“Banange this moment oooo i can't wait.”

Cathylee baibe:

“I don't know why I cry.”

Mummy is girl:

“The welcome of the brothers you just someone appetite kare for that you bowed.”

Joan Pie:

“I dont know why am crying.”

Love5364:

“Welcome back God is faithful.”

Makula Evelyn:

“This one looks like a mother who doesn't know how to enjoy violence.”

Source: Legit.ng