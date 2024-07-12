A hilarious video of some parents playing a game during their children's school party left netizens in stitches

A funny video surfaced on social media, showing parents playing a game at their children's school party.

The game required parents to identify their own child who was wearing a mask just by looking at their eyes.

Parents struggle to identify their children Photo credit: @overtime/TikTok.

Parents struggle to identify their children at party

In the video shared by @overtime on TikTok, lots of children gathered together rocking a facial mask and parents walked around, trying to find their child.

As they moved around, trying to get a good look at the children's eyes, some of them made mistakes and lifted the mask of someone else's child, causing confusion and laughter.

Reactions as parents play game at party

Netizens who watched the TikTok video found it really hilarious.

@Bby Muna said:

"Am definitely going home with a stranger."

@Fatman stated:

"I would be easy because I have light blue eyes but one eye has a quarter of brown."

@Miss mariamte wrote:

"I go Jaz call my pikin name she go answer."

@Annab reacted:

"I think when my daughter saw me looking she’d giggle and i’d know."

@user5842210696153 wrote:

"My daughter she was not going to wait for to look for her she will say Mama with hands up."

@Ricky B said:

"They’re all laughing now but wait until the wrong mom takes a kid home."

@ said:

"Reminds me of the scene in spirited away where she has to guess her parents."

@claudia stated:

"I will definitely identify mine, he as birthmark in the right eye."

@ reacted:

"I'm the tallest and my eye look different than my other eye so it's gonna be easy for my mom or dad if my class does this challenge."

@Everything wholesale Abuja said:

"Me and my daughter are the same werey. We will definitely find each other."

@.chxes added:

"I would have been found easily, my eyes are something ehh."

@AnitaKlodi wrote:

"When I get home my husband is going to be mad rough. I will go with a wrong kid because I rush too much. I can’t waste time looking."

@Inès added:

"Now, now if my sister would be there she wouldn't have a costume."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng