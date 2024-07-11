A mother has shared a hilarious video of her husband resting his head on their little daughter's lap in the sitting room

While sharing the clip, the mother jokingly expressed jealousy over her daughter's closeness to her father

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian mother's video showcasing her husband's affectionate moment with their little daughter melted hearts online.

The clip showed the father resting his head on his little girl's lap, causing the mother to express jealousy towards their close relationship.

Nigerian woman shares lovely clip of husband and daughter Photo credit: @amakababy5/TikTok.

Little girl makes mum jealous at home

In the video shared by @amakababy5, the funny mother expressed her pain over the fact that her daughter had taken her husband's attention away from her.

The clip sparked a flurry of comments from users who shared similar experiences of their daughters forming strong bonds with their fathers.

Reactions trail video of girl and dad

The TikTok video's popularity increased, with many users praising the father's gentle nature and the mother's playful humour.

@chinenye072 asked:

"Can I see the side chick because u need help."

@Axel stated:

"This couple looks so so happy and in love. No go try that marriage ooo."

@ako man said:

"Mama I didn't want to laugh ooo but is the sound."

@PAULUNIQUE wrote:

"This side chick is legitimately married to your husband. Na you use your hand do yourself."

@Julie Elango said:

"If that was your head they way she’d have slapped you eh. See her dey relax madam for house."

@deboraholojo716 said:

"Na you even use your yansh born side chick for your husband see your life."

@IFE0303 stated:

"Sorry to say, you no get husband again. This one don collect your man. He still put head on her laps."

@Naomi said:

"Only u use ur yansh born side chick for ur husband. You nor like ur marriage at all."

@CandyEve222 added:

"II Thank God say no be girl I born how i for do."

Watch the video below:

Little girl sits on dad's lap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a jealous mum shared a video of her little daughter, who always knows how to steal her husband's attention.

A video showed the child sitting on her father's lap like a princess as her mother watched.

