A South African man visited the University of Lagos known shortly as UNILAG for the first time and shared what he saw at the school

In the clip, he captured a car company which had a branch at the school and revealed that it was truly a surprise to see a car company in a school

The remaining part of the video portrayed the anomaly of seeing a car company situated in a school filled with young students and what it means for the school’s reputation

A South African man recently visited the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for the first time and shared his surprising experience.

In his video clip, he captured a car company branch located within the university, expressing his astonishment at finding such a business in an academic setting.

Man visits UNILAG. Photo credit: Mmeliofficial

Source: Getty Images

The rest of the video, as shown by @mmelioffcial, delved into the oddity of having a car company on a campus teeming with young students and discussed the implications this has for the school and the company's reputation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alu said:

“That’s a Nigerian brand Oga.”

Adorson wrote:

“Nord is a car manufacturing company in Nigeria. I guess the owners just making the brand known any means possible.”

Marvin Achi commented:

“Probably not the only one too.”

Kaila:

“Welcome to naija where anything is possible.”

Mz_tresh:

“Welcome to Unilag.”

Cornexdesign:

“Unilag is just like a local government in lagos them get virtually everything.”

Mmeli Khumalo:

“Great place indeed.”

Kendrex:

“Why do you look so much like Chelsea’s Axel Disasi.”

Abass ola:

“I love the pronunciation of your name mmeli.. love bro.”

Lush Services:

“It's pivotal for allied students' access to practical inspiration while also tapping into raw talent. The company designs & make drones as well.”

Weng:

“Have fun bro... Love from here Naija.”

Motoro Opemipo:

“Ahahahhahaua u are in my area oooo I stay 5minutes away from unilag.”

Shoff:

“Boss make your finds about that nord car there they have factory there where they assemble cars.”

Twentyone:

“Mmeli welcome to Nigeria hope u enjoy ur stay.”

Luckey:

“That's good. They assemble those cars right inside there. The idea is to help those engineering students get a feel for how cars are made.”

Maylisa:

“Welcome to Nigeria Mmeli we love you.”

Stermpeed:

“Doesn’t make sense to be sincere, why doing they bring their engineering workshop inside the school.”

Richy:

“Most of them in that university is richer than many graduates.”

Desmond_ace:

“Just wait till you see the electric cars charging station in the school.”

Jayculberry:

“School of First Choice & Nation’s Pride.”

Okwe Cj:

“Enjoy yourself bro!”

Abdul Raheem:

“Welcome To Nigeria.”

Ayinke Adefemi:

“Unilag is a community on its own.”

Bubu:

“Senior man no dey smile.”

Benny-Soft:

“Say you say my guy.”

User9175196806614:

“Students in Nigeria come to universtity with benz .just 18yrs they are living like big men nd women.”

Stermpeed:

“It’s not a valid point to be in a school??! Who does that.”

Khuss:

“They are motivating them to graduate so that they can buy cars.”

Derin:

“Great Unilag, you dey whine?”

Zweli Xaba:

“I can buy all those cars with my 350.”

Deborah Ndhlovu:

“Babes you went to see the lash tech kwa Unilag?”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a brave student from the prestigious University of Lagos exposed a secret deal that allowed her to buy half a bag of rice for a mere N10,000 at the Customs office in a TikTok video.

UNILAG Student speaks on how she survives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @ositapopcorn, known for reaching out to the poor and helping them, has shared the heartbreaking story of a UNILAG student named Aminat Ajikobi.

@ositapopcorn visited Aminat with his team, and she took them on a tour of her water-logged slum abode.

The water has already turned black, showing it has been in that dormant state for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng