Man Who Visits UNILAG for the First Time Breaks Silence, Sees Car Company
- A South African man visited the University of Lagos known shortly as UNILAG for the first time and shared what he saw at the school
- In the clip, he captured a car company which had a branch at the school and revealed that it was truly a surprise to see a car company in a school
- The remaining part of the video portrayed the anomaly of seeing a car company situated in a school filled with young students and what it means for the school’s reputation
A South African man recently visited the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for the first time and shared his surprising experience.
In his video clip, he captured a car company branch located within the university, expressing his astonishment at finding such a business in an academic setting.
The rest of the video, as shown by @mmelioffcial, delved into the oddity of having a car company on a campus teeming with young students and discussed the implications this has for the school and the company's reputation.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Alu said:
“That’s a Nigerian brand Oga.”
Adorson wrote:
“Nord is a car manufacturing company in Nigeria. I guess the owners just making the brand known any means possible.”
Marvin Achi commented:
“Probably not the only one too.”
Kaila:
“Welcome to naija where anything is possible.”
Mz_tresh:
“Welcome to Unilag.”
Cornexdesign:
“Unilag is just like a local government in lagos them get virtually everything.”
Mmeli Khumalo:
“Great place indeed.”
Kendrex:
“Why do you look so much like Chelsea’s Axel Disasi.”
Abass ola:
“I love the pronunciation of your name mmeli.. love bro.”
Lush Services:
“It's pivotal for allied students' access to practical inspiration while also tapping into raw talent. The company designs & make drones as well.”
Weng:
“Have fun bro... Love from here Naija.”
Motoro Opemipo:
“Ahahahhahaua u are in my area oooo I stay 5minutes away from unilag.”
Shoff:
“Boss make your finds about that nord car there they have factory there where they assemble cars.”
Twentyone:
“Mmeli welcome to Nigeria hope u enjoy ur stay.”
Luckey:
“That's good. They assemble those cars right inside there. The idea is to help those engineering students get a feel for how cars are made.”
Maylisa:
“Welcome to Nigeria Mmeli we love you.”
Stermpeed:
“Doesn’t make sense to be sincere, why doing they bring their engineering workshop inside the school.”
Richy:
“Most of them in that university is richer than many graduates.”
Desmond_ace:
“Just wait till you see the electric cars charging station in the school.”
Jayculberry:
“School of First Choice & Nation’s Pride.”
Okwe Cj:
“Enjoy yourself bro!”
Abdul Raheem:
“Welcome To Nigeria.”
Ayinke Adefemi:
“Unilag is a community on its own.”
Bubu:
“Senior man no dey smile.”
Benny-Soft:
“Say you say my guy.”
User9175196806614:
“Students in Nigeria come to universtity with benz .just 18yrs they are living like big men nd women.”
Stermpeed:
“It’s not a valid point to be in a school??! Who does that.”
Khuss:
“They are motivating them to graduate so that they can buy cars.”
Derin:
“Great Unilag, you dey whine?”
Zweli Xaba:
“I can buy all those cars with my 350.”
Deborah Ndhlovu:
“Babes you went to see the lash tech kwa Unilag?”
Source: Legit.ng
