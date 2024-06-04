The story of Aminat Ajikobi, a 300 level student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has shattered hearts on social media

The 25-year-old lady was found living in a water-logged slum and showed how she goes about her activities in the house

A kindhearted man and his team visited her and captured her touching situation, calling for more support for the biology education student

A Nigerian man, @ositapopcorn, known for reaching out to the poor and helping them, has shared the heartbreaking story of a UNILAG student named Aminat Ajikobi.

@ositapopcorn visited Aminat with his team and she took them on a tour of her water-logged slum abode.

The water has already turned black, showing it has been in that dormant state for a long time.

How Aminat survives in the slum

When quizzed, Aminat, a 300 level biology education student, revealed that her mum is late and her father is not buoyant, making her solely responsible for her upkeep.

According to Aminat, she earns N40k as a private lesson teacher, which she uses to support her school and other needs. She has lived in the water-logged slum for over 10 years.

Aminat positioned crates in the slum house to provide a platform on which she could stand and place other household items.

@ositapopcorn made a video of where Aminat lives and promised to help her get better accommodation. @ositapopcorn offered her N50k for the time being.

Aminat's situation touched hearts

Crown Prince said:

Makinde Peace ️ said:

hairbyahmris said:

"Wow we actually did NCE together in FCE(akoka) biology education to be precise I never knew she was going through this wow aminat you are actually strong yes she is doing her degree at unilag."

Big Bella said:

Tiwalade212 said:

Oluwaloseyi_michael said:

AdebaryohRahmah said:

SkincareWithTayo said:

"Amina is my course mate and a group member for a botany course, we meet on Tuesday’s for lab, she doesn’t let her situation affect her activities ."

