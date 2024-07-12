A young Nigerian man has excitedly shown off his savings after shattering his three piggy banks

While expressing gratitude to God, the Nigerian youth attributed his savings success to his determination and sacrifice

Some netizens expressed surprise that all his money was in the new naira notes and wondered how he did it in a year and six months

A Nigerian man, @chinomnazu, has displayed the huge cash he saved up under a year and six months.

The model shared a video where he broke his three piggy banks and removed all the new naira notes.

He saved the money for a year and six months. Photo Credit: @chinomnazu

@chinomnazu said he realised a total of N5.3 million and revealed he was able to achieve it by saving N20k to N30k daily.

He, however, admitted that he missed his savings target on some days. In a TikTok video, he spread out the cash on the floor.

"God i am so grateful!! Determination and Sacrifice!! Took me 1year and 6 months of consistency!" he wrote.

Reactions trailed his whopping savings

Raven said:

"Simeon me ah wee tag EFFC if u don’t cut 100k oo."

Don_Nathy said:

"When was the new naira introduced that your lifesaving are all in the new naira note ??"

AYOMIDE❤️ said:

"New notes wey scarce that time wey people Dey many for bank na there you con Dey see 30k new notes daily."

…*‰{Jojo Emily}‰*… said:

"You said you put 20/30k daily for 1year & 6 months and you got 5m? If you calculate 20k multiply by 1year 6 months Omo it will give you approximately 10million so you sure say e no disappear?"

Kesten said:

"So na you carry all our new note."

Emma Ifeanyi said:

"I can save money too ooo but my problem is, in the next 2 hours, that same money will be needed to save me. Bravo Brother."

❣️ said:

"I go save money now the next 1 or 2 hours the money go save me."

